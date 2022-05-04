Jessica Biel (‘Candy’) did not recognize herself as Candy Montgomery in new Hulu limited series [WATCH]

Jessica Biel (“Candy”) becomes the infamous Candy Montgomery in the new Hulu limited series. Donning a curly wig and substantial glasses, the actress transforms into the Texas suburban housewife who was accused of murdering her best friend with an ax in the early 1980s. The series co-stars Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore, Montgomery’s friend who was assaulted 41 times with the ax. Both actresses recently sat down with Extra to dive into the disturbing story.

For Biel, the transformation process actually aided in her performance as Montgomery. “It’s so fun when you don’t recognize yourself,” she describes, “and I really didn’t every morning.” The actress pointed out that Montgomery’s blow-out look in series made her look like her grandmother, noting that others have mentioned how much she looks like someone significant in their own lives.

Both Biel and Lynskey have nuanced perspectives on the real-life women they play. Lynskey related to Gore’s struggles to fit in and found herself caring for her character despite her sometimes abrasive attitude. “I felt for her very deeply,” she admits. “I understand what it’s like to walk up to a group of people and not know what to say.” Biel came to understand the inner turmoil that Montgomery was likely facing. “There was a person locked up inside of that woman who desperately was yelling for help and just didn’t know any way to ask for that.”

“Candy” premieres May 9 on Hulu and will unfold over four subsequent nights. In real life, Montgomery was found not guilty of Gore’s murder, and Biel notes that the series leaves it open to interpretation as to why things played out the way they did. “We offer it up to the viewers to say, ‘What do you think?’ Because we don’t know either.”

