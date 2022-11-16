‘A Doll’s House’: Jessica Chastain returning to Broadway in a Tony Awards favorite

Eight months after winning the Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Jessica Chastain has set her return to the Broadway stage in one of the greatest roles in the theatre. Under the direction of Tony nominee Jamie Lloyd, the actress will star as Nora Helmer in a reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic “ A Doll’s House.” In their announcement, the New York Times shares that a spring 2023 opening date, theatre, and additional casting have not yet been revealed.

For this reinvigorated take on the nineteenth-century play, Lloyd has teamed up with Off-Broadway scribe Amy Herzog, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist who will revise the work. The production will mark Chastain’s second Broadway outing, having previously made her debut in “The Heiress” in 2012. This Oscar season, Chastain has two high-profile films in contention, too, with “The Good Nurse” and “Armageddon Time.”

One of the world’s most recognizable and often-produced dramas, Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” has played Broadway 13 previous times, including its original production in 1889 and many short-running remountings in the subsequent ten years. The staging in 1975 landed a Tony Award nomination for Liv Ullman as Nora, and the most recent revival in 1997 earned four nominations and wins for Best Revival, Actress (Janet McTeer), Featured Actor (Owen Teale), and Direction (Anthony Page).

Ibsen’s work also served as the inspiration for Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” a sequel of sorts that starred Laurie Metcalf in the role of Nora, who returns to the house she famously left to resolve unfinished business with her former husband Torvald. That production in 2017 scored seven Tony bids including Best Play, and netted Metcalf her first of two trophies.