Are Emmys next for Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose?

Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose just took home Oscars for their big-screen turns in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “West Side Story,” respectively, but they might want to keep their trophy cases open to add some hardware for their small-screen work. Both women could check off the E in their EGOT in six months as Chastain, who won the Best Actress Oscar, is in Emmy contention for her HBO limited series “Scenes from a Marriage” and Best Supporting Actress champ DeBose could be shortlisted for Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!”

A remake of Ingmar Bergman‘s “Scenes from a Marriage,” HBO’s five-part series didn’t make the biggest splash when it aired in the fall (especially with the third season of “Succession” succeeding its time slot), but it earned great reviews, as did Chastain and Oscar Isaac for their performances as an unhappy couple in a crumbling marriage. Chastain, who is in sixth place in our Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress odds, failed to grab double noms for “Tammy Faye” and “Scenes from a Marriage” at every precursor during the winter awards (unlike Amy Adams in 2019 for “Vice” and “Sharp Objects”), but it’d be unwise to dismiss a newly minted Oscar winner who is well-liked and respected by her peers.

While Chastain did not snag a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for “Scenes from a Marriage,” she did win the SAG for “Tammy Faye,” setting her up for the Oscar, and SAG-AFTRA did nominate Isaac in the less crowded actor category. Plus, the SAG limited actress lineup featured three people from the previous Emmy cycle (winner Kate Winslet and Jean Smart from “Mare of Easttown” and “Genius: Aretha’s” Cynthia Erivo) and someone who’ll be competing in supporting at the upcoming Emmys (“The White Lotus'” Jennifer Coolidge), leaving “Maid’s” Margaret Qualley as the only SAG nominee who could transfer over to the Emmys in the lead category. The category, topped by Qualley, is also pretty open at the moment as several spring shows are waiting in the wings. Viola Davis (“The First Lady”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Gillian Anderson (“The First Lady”) and Claire Foy (“A Very British Scandal”) are also ahead of Chastain in the odds.

On the other hand, DeBose is more of an underdog in the Best Comedy Supporting Actress race, where she’s in 17th place. That’s not surprising since, despite stellar reviews for the musical series, “Schmigadoon!”, like other Apple TV+ comedies not named “Ted Lasso,” has been under the radar. Its most high-profile nomination this season was a supporting bid for Kristin Chenoweth at the Critics Choice Awards.

DeBose, who plays the scene-stealing schoolmarm Emma Tate, could ride that Oscar afterglow, but her category is also jam-packed with lots of familiar faces and past nominees and winners, some of whom are returning after being ineligible. Reigning champ Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) leads the way, followed by two-time champ Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), 2021 nominees Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) and Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”), two-time winner Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), Amy Ryan (“Only Murders in the Building”), 2020 nominee Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”) and two-time nominee Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”). The top eight doesn’t even include past nominees Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”) and Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”), in ninth and 10th, respectively, whose shows are finally back this spring after long hiatuses.

But the Oscar-Emmy pipeline is pretty common in Best Supporting Actress, though it’s usually Emmy to Oscar. In the previous decade, there were four consecutive Best Supporting Actress Oscar winners who had recently won an Emmy beforehand: Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Regina King and Laura Dern. Maybe in the 2020s, it’s Oscar first, then Emmy since last year’s supporting actress Oscar champ (and this year’s best presenter) Yuh-Jung Youn is also currently the running for the Apple TV+ drama “Pachinko,” for which she’s earned rave after rave. So maybe we can kill three birds with one stone at the Emmys this year.

