Jessica Chastain and Aunjanue Ellis can continue ‘The Help’ stars’ golden streak at the Oscars

Since “The Help” hit theaters in 2011, four actresses have won Oscars, including one for “The Help,” and that hot streak can continue this year. Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) and Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) earned nominations Tuesday for their respective lead and supporting performances, so the grand total could be six by the end of Oscar night.

The four women who’ve won Oscars since “The Help’s” release are Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis, Emma Stone and Allison Janney. Spencer, Chastain and Davis were all nominated for “The Help,” with Spencer beating Chastain in supporting, while Davis lost to Meryl Streep (“The Iron Lady”) in lead. Five years later, Davis won Best Supporting Actress for “Fences” and Stone won Best Actress for “La La Land.” The very next year, Janney nabbed Best Supporting Actress honors for “I, Tonya,” and we were treated to this selfie.

As we noted in November, six alums from “The Help” had films in contention this season, albeit most of them were long shots. In addition to Chastain and Ellis, Davis had “The Unforgivable,” Spencer starred in “Encounter,” Stone led “Cruella,” and Mary Steenburgen had a small but memorable part in “Nightmare Alley.” Even though Spencer was not nominated, her mere presence in the season may be key. Spencer was nominated each of the years those four wins occurred — she lost for her supporting turn in “Hidden Figures” to Davis and likewise for her performance in “The Shape of Water” to Janney. (Their “Help” co-star Leslie Jordan also announced the nominations Tuesday. A sign?)

Chastain and Ellis were widely predicted to make the Oscar cut for their turns as two real-life figures, Tammy Faye Bakker and Oracene Price, the mother of Venus and Serena Williams, respectively. This is Chastain’s Oscar comeback, nearly a decade after her Best Actress bid for 2012’s “Zero Dark Thirty,” while Ellis scored her maiden nomination. In our early odds, Chastain is in third place, behind Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), and ahead of Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and her “355” co-star Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”). Ellis is also in third in her category, trailing Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”), and in front of Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”) and Judi Dench (“Belfast”).

At the time of “The Help’s” release, Steenburgen and Sissy Spacek were the only members of the ensemble cast who were already Oscar winners. The former won Best Supporting Actress for 1980’s “Melvin and Howard,” the same year Spacek took home Best Actress for “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” The cast also included the late Cicely Tyson, who was nominated for Best Actress for 1972’s “Sounder” and received an honorary Oscar in 2018. With Ellis shortlisted, nine stars of “The Help” have earned Oscar nominations now — and all women at that. Since Janney’s victory, Stone was nominated for her supporting turn in 2018’s “The Favourite” and Davis contended last year in Best Actress for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” but neither won. Will the Oscars get by with a little help this year? TBD.

