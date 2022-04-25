Oscar rivals Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman and Nicole Kidman could have a rematch at the Emmys

Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman and Nicole Kidman competed against each other for Best Actress at this year’s Oscars, and all three are now contending for a spot in the same category at the Emmys. Chastain, who won the Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” is hoping to become the rare actress to win an Oscar and an Emmy in the same year with her HBO miniseries “Scenes from a Marriage.” Colman is competing for her own HBO limited series, “Landscapers,” while the ever busy Kidman has two TV projects this year, the Hulu miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers” and the Apple TV+ anthology “Roar.” In the hyper-competitive Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress race, could we see Emmy voters fall back on these familiar faces?

Chastain is arguably in the best position to continue her awards streak among the three, considering the acting showcase that is “Scenes from a Marriage.” The five-part series stars the Oscar winner and Oscar Isaac as a couple whose marriage is falling apart, giving both actors a plethora of challenging material with which to work. She is looking to follow in the footsteps of Helen Hunt and Helen Mirren, who won their Oscars for Best Actress in 1998 and 2007, respectively, and went on to win Emmys later that year.

Colman, an awards magnet herself, is among many contenders in the race starring in a series based on real events. “Landscapers” tells the story of Susan and Christopher, an ordinary British couple played by Colman and Emmy nominee David Thewlis, who murdered Susan’s parents and find their secret uncovered many years later. While the series has flown under the radar compared to flashier HBO series this TV season, Colman’s pedigree is undeniably powerful, and she pulled off an upset last year, winning her first Emmy for “The Crown.”

Kidman has two chances of making it into the category this year with either “Nine Perfect Strangers” or “Roar.” The former series finds Kidman sporting a Russian accent to play a shady wellness guru, her latest collaboration with TV legend David E. Kelley. As for “Roar,” the actress stars in the second episode, “The Woman Who Ate Photographs,” an inventive half-hour of television about a woman who, yes, eats photographs, allowing her to relive cherished memories of the past as she copes with her unstable present. Both roles find Kidman making big swings, as she continues to do in her ever evolving career.

Chastain is looking like the best bet for an Emmy bid among the Oscar trio. The actress is currently in sixth place for a nomination, according to the latest Gold Derby odds, while Colman and Kidman are outside contenders for their respective projects. But this year’s Emmy race for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress will be a chaotic one, with dozens of plausible contenders still in the mix, and anything can happen.

