‘Scenes from a Marriage’ will help make Jessica Chastain a two-time SAG nominee this year

Jessica Chastain displays the full range of her skills as an actress in two projects this year — the film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and the HBO limited series “Scenes from a Marriage.” While she has been accruing major Oscar buzz for her committed performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” a biopic on the life of flamboyant televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, her work in “Scenes of a Marriage” finds her burrowing deep into a difficult character and delivering a very different but equally as awards-worthy turn.

In “Scenes from a Marriage,” a remake of the Ingmar Bergman classic, Chastain is Mira, a successful businesswoman whose marriage to Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) is deteriorating. Mira starts the series guarded and aloof; she’s clearly simmering with some unexpressed resentment about her marriage and quickly reaching a breaking point. Chastain smartly gives her character a veneer of coolness, which makes her seem measured to some but upon further reflection, reveals a deeply unhappy woman who is simply going through the motions.

Mira also exhibits some behavior that viewers may find questionable, not only having an affair with another man but after receiving a job offer in London, asking Jonathan and their daughter to move there so she can be closer to them, while still carrying on said affair. She isn’t the easiest character to sum up, but Chastain inhabits Mira’s flaws as much as her strengths so that the viewer at least understands her, even if they don’t always agree with her choices.

While the intensity of the material might make the series difficult to watch at times, it is an undeniable acting showcase for both Chastain and Isaac. Both are expected to contend at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Chastain will likely earn two nominations. Already a SAG Award winner with the cast of “The Help,” plus individual bids for the same film and “Zero Dark Thirty,” the actress is in third place for a nomination for “Scenes from a Marriage,” according to the latest Gold Derby odds. She’s doing even better on the film side, in a comfortable second place in Best Actress for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” It is possible that the two performances will help each other get nominations as SAG voters recognize a strong year of work for Chastain.

