Could Jessica Chastain and ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ go full ‘Iron Lady’ at the Oscars?

Following her big win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the eyes are now on Jessica Chastain to win a fractured Best Actress race at the Oscars for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Her transformative performance as flamboyant televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker has earned raves since it debuted at the Toronto Film Festival, and despite a tepid box office, she has been a mainstay at year-end awards. The hair and makeup team behind the film is also nominated at the Oscars, where it stands a chance of winning alongside her, following the path of “The Iron Lady.”

Meryl Streep won her third Oscar for “The Iron Lady” (2011), as did the film’s makeup team, who transformed the iconic actress into Margaret Thatcher. Like “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Best Actress and Best Makeup and Hairstyling were the only two Oscar nominations for the film. Ultimately, “The Iron Lady” would have a 100 percent win rate, joining “The Artist” and “Hugo” as the only three films to score multiple Oscar wins that night.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” may be facing tougher competition, 10 years later, but it does have some advantages in both categories. On top of being one of the baitest performances in Best Actress, Chastain winning the SAG Award may have provided guidance to Oscar voters in search of a frontrunner to get behind. The extensive makeup work is also noticeable in the film, and it falls in line with recent makeup and hairstyling winners like “Darkest Hour” (2017), “Vice” (2018), “Bombshell” (2019) and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2020).

The latest Gold Derby odds now have Chastain and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” winning Best Actress and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, respectively. While the film’s losses at the recent Make Up and Hairstylists Guild Awards could be interpreted as a bad sign, the entire academy membership votes on Oscar winners, and those other branches might have a different view of the best makeup and hairstyling of the year.

