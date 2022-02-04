A tale of 2 Ledas: Jessie Buckley could join Olivia Colman as an Oscar nominee for ‘The Lost Daughter’

Olivia Colman currently leads the Best Actress Oscar odds for her performance as Leda in Netflix’s “The Lost Daughter,” but she isn’t the only actress who takes on the role in the film. Jessie Buckley co-stars as the younger version of Colman’s character, a mother of two daughters and a comparative literature scholar who valiantly tries to balance her demanding personal and professional lives. Though Buckley trails our predicted nominees in the Best Supporting Actress race, she still ranks in our top 10 contenders. Could a surprise nomination for Buckley be looming?

“The Lost Daughter” will certainly compete at the Oscars in other categories. In addition to Colman, our current combined odds predict a nomination for adapted screenplay, where it is second only to Best Picture frontrunner “The Power of the Dog.” The film has had a solid showing with the guilds, too, with nominations for Colman with the Screen Actors Guild, a bid at the Art Directors Guild and a citation at Directors Guild of America for Maggie Gyllenhaal as a first-time feature director. Though Buckley missed some of the biggest precursors, including SAG and Critics Choice, she did pick up citations from the Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards and bids from almost a dozen critics groups.

WATCH Jessie Buckley (‘The Lost Daughter’): How is Leda ‘going to live the fullest life as a mother and a woman and an intellectual?’

Buckley also has one major boon that could bode well for her Oscar prospects: She earned a nomination on Thursday for Best Supporting Actress while Colman was snubbed. She has a history with BAFTA, too, with a nomination just two years ago for her lead performance in “Wild Rose.” In the field of six, she was shortlisted alongside Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), Ann Dowd (“Mass”), Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) and Ruth Negga (“Passing”).

One other factor that could work in Buckley’s favor — though perhaps unconventional — is Colman herself. Colman has two past Oscar nominations, and in each instance her co-stars were nominated with her. For 2018’s “The Favourite,” Colman won in Best Actress, while Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz both earned bids in supporting. Two years later, Colman returned with a supporting nomination for “The Father” while her onscreen parent Anthony Hopkins received a nomination and a victory for Best Actor. Those films did receive much wider recognition than we anticipate for “The Lost Daughter” with 10 and six nominations, respectively. If nominators are truly enamored with Colman’s performance, though, they might just vote for her younger half too.

