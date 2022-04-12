Jewel eliminated on ‘American Song Contest,’ but she can still return as a wildcard — here’s how

Monday night on “American Song Contest,” Jewel was eliminated after failing to earn enough votes from the viewers and the national jury. The four-time Grammy nominee and recent “The Masked Singer” winner performed her uplifting original song “The Story” last week on NBC’s reality TV show, but it failed to connect with viewers. Heads up: even though she’s saying goodbye for now, Jewel still has a shot of returning to the program as a wildcard. How does it work?

As revealed in earlier weeks, there will be two “redemption” artists invited back to the show during the Semi-Finals round. “Show ’em love by streaming their music,” host Snoop Dogg said last week, implying the two eliminated acts who earn the most downloads will be the ones that return.

Jewel is in good company. One week ago, Macy Gray was eliminated from “American Song Contest” following her performance of her original tune “Every Night.” Gray is Grammy winner for the hit song “I Try,” released in 1999.

If Jewel is out, who is in from her third group, which performed last week? Tennessee’s Tyler Braden won over the national jury with the song “Seventeen,” so he earned an immediate spot in the Semi-Finals. Three other participants advanced thanks to a mix of jury and viewer voters: Ni/Co (Alabama), Grant Knoche (Texas) and Riker Lynch (Colorado).

As a reminder, here were the Week 3 Qualifiers in order of the jury rankings:

1. Tyler Braden (Tenneesee) sang “Seventeen” — Advanced

2. Ale Zabala (Florida) sang “Flirt” — Eliminated

3. Ni/Co (Alabama) sang “The Difference” — Advanced

4. Grant Knoche (Texas) sang “Mr. Independent” — Advanced

5. Brooke Alexx (New Jersey) sang “I Don’t Take Pictures Anymore” — Eliminated

6. Riker Lynch (Colorado) sang “Feel the Love” — Advanced

7. Nitro Nitra (Delaware) sang “Train” — Eliminated

8. Brittany Pfantz (Louisiana) sang “Now You Do” — Eliminated

9. Jewel (Alaska) sang “The Story” — Eliminated

10. Sabyu (Northern Mariana Islands) sang “Sunsets and Seaturtles” — Eliminated

11. Judd Hoos (South Dakota) sang “Bad Girl” — Eliminated

12. Jesse LeProtti (South Carolina) sang “Not Alone” — Eliminated

During his “American Song Contest” live blog, our recapper Matthew Stewart had this to say about Jewel’s performance: “In the quarter century since her breakout at age 20, Jewel has released a dozen albums, earned four Grammy nominations, and won the last season of Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer.’ She now seeks to reintroduce herself with ‘The Story,’ a song ‘dedicated to anyone whose life might have taken a turn for the worse’ and who should take comfort in knowing their story is not over yet. She represents her home state of Alaska and its people, who she describes as remarkably independent and resilient.”

