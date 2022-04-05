Jewel’s ‘The Story’ fails to connect with ‘American Song Contest’ jury, but YOU can still vote for her — here’s how

During Week 3 of “American Song Contest,” the jury of 56 industry professionals ranked the 12 original songs from first to last, with Tenneesee’s Tyler Braden advancing to the semi-finals thanks to his tune “Seventeen.” The most famous singer on the docket was Alaska’s Jewel, a four-time Grammy nominee and recent “The Masked Singer” winner. However, her uplifting song “The Story” (watch above) failed to connect with the jury, coming in ninth place in their rankings. Don’t give up, Jewel fans — she’s not out of the competition just yet.

The audience at home now gets to weigh in with their votes, which will be tabulated alongside the jury rankings. Vote by visiting the “ASC” website directly, or by using the NBC App or TikTok. If Jewel gets enough support from the 56 states/territories, she will be able to overcome the low jury rankings. Three participants will advance based on the combined votes of viewers and jurists, joining Tyler in the semi-finals. Here are the Week 3 Qualifiers in order of the jury rankings:

1. Tyler Braden (Tenneesee) sang “Seventeen”

2. Ale Zabala (Florida) sang “Flirt”

3. Ni/Co (Alabama) sang “The Difference”

4. Grant Knoche (Texas) sang “Mr. Independent”

5. Brooke Alexx (New Jersey) sang “I Don’t Take Pictures Anymore”

6. Riker Lynch (Colorado) sang “Feel the Love”

7. Nitro Nitra (Delaware) sang “Train”

8. Brittany Pfantz (Louisiana) sang “Now You Do”

9. Jewel (Alaska) sang “The Story”

10. Sabyu (Northern Mariana Islands) sang “Sunsets and Seaturtles”

11. Judd Hoos (South Dakota) sang “Bad Girl”

12. Jesse LeProtti (South Carolina) sang “Not Alone”

SEE How to vote for ‘American Song Contest’

During his “American Song Contest” live blog, our recapper Matthew Stewart had this to say about Jewel’s performance: “In the quarter century since her breakout at age 20, Jewel has released a dozen albums, earned four Grammy nominations, and won the last season of Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer.’ She now seeks to reintroduce herself with ‘The Story,’ a song ‘dedicated to anyone whose life might have taken a turn for the worse’ and who should take comfort in knowing their story is not over yet. She represents her home state of Alaska and its people, who she describes as remarkably independent and resilient.”

In the Week 1 Qualifiers, the first group of 11 acts performed for the votes of the jury and viewers, with these four making it through to the semi-finals: Rhode Island’s Hueston (“Held On Too Long”), Oklahoma’s AleXa (“Wonderland”), Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagán (“Loko”) and Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (“Beautiful World”).

In the Week 2 Qualifiers, the four participants who advanced from the second group of talented acts were: Kentucky’s Jordan Smith (“Sparrow”), Kansas’ Broderick Jones (“Tell Me”), Montana’s Jonah Prill (“Fire It Up”) and North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks (“Can’t Make You Love Me”).

SEE ‘American Song Contest’ 2022: Meet the 56 participants for Season 1