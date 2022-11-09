Next year’s Oscar host, Jimmy Kimmel, road-tests some political jokes on election night

Jimmy Kimmel, recently announced as host of the 2023 Oscars, fired off some jokes at the expense of nationally recognized political figures during his election night special on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

His monologue came out swinging against GOP senate hopeful and former NFL star Herschel Walker. “Not only are we live, but our studio audience is made up entirely of Herschel Walker’s children,” he joked, a reference to Walker having to publicly disclose children he had not previously acknowledged during the campaign. “Wait til he meets you guys, Daddy’s gonna’ love you,” he added, poking fun at the man running on behalf of the party that loudly boasts traditional family values.

After throwing over to sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, who was wearing a suit made of “I Voted” stickers (the bit was he had to vote hundreds of times to get them—”you look great, but you’re going to jail!”) there were some zings at different pols wearing stickers from different states. Beto O’Rourke, the failed democratic candidate for governor in Texas, had one with a cactus, former First Lady “Malaria” Trump had one from Florida with a manatee, celebrity doctor Dr. Mehmet Oz, who lost his high-profile senate bid in Pennsylvania, was, according to Kimmel, spotted wearing a sticker from New Jersey, and President Joe Biden was actually wearing a pin that said Win With Taft. (“Probably an old suit.”) An added poke was made Eric Trump’s way, with a sticker from the dentist.

Kimmel stayed with the Trump family, especially since Florida governor Ron DeSantis “won bigly,” further positioning the Republican as the chief rival to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 party nomination. Concerning Trump’s threats to expose DeSantis (“I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign?”) Kimmel wondered if Trump had “had sex with Stormy DeSantis?” As far as the rest of the Sunshine State is concerned, Kimmel jested that Matt Gaetz’s easy win as representative proved that in Florida “being an alleged sex offender makes you an experienced public servant, it isn’t necessarily frowned on.” He added that he would be waiting until prom night to celebrate.

Kimmel then did some fine audience work with a farmer/voter named Dick Bigger, Jr. that you should probably just watch for yourself.

