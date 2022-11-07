Jimmy Kimmel returning to host 2023 Oscars

Guess who’s back. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Oscar ceremony, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced Monday morning.

The 95th Academy Awards, to be held on Sunday, March 12, will mark Kimmel’s third time hosting. He previously presided over the telecasts in 2017 and 2018, the former of which featured Envelopegate, when “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner instead of “Moonlight.”

“We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!” Weiss and Kirshner said in a statement.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no,” said Kimmel.

Following Kimmel’s second stint and due to dwindling ratings, the Oscars went host-less for three years, including the scaled-down, COVID-affected ceremony in 2021. Earlier this year, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall hosted the 94th Oscars, which nabbed nearly 17 million viewers and a 9.0 demo rating, rebounding from 2021’s record low, but is still the second lowest-rated show ever. The ceremony, of course, was marred by Will Smith infamously slapping Chris Rock on stage and producers’ controversial decision to slash eight below-the-line categories from the live telecast.

“Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang added. “With Kimmel, Weiss and Kirshner’s fresh perspective and masterful guidance, the Oscars will celebrate its rich 95-year history, the collaborative nature of moviemaking, and our diverse, dynamic and deeply creative community of filmmakers.”

Kimmel, who last hosted the Emmy Awards in 2020, joins Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel and David Niven as three-time hosts. Bob Hope holds the record with 19 stints.

Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The 95th Oscars will air on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

