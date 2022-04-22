Jimmy Kimmel on Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ appearance: Is Jared from Subway next?

The appearance of disgraced former New York City mayor and “Borat” co-star Rudy Giuliani on “The Masked Singer” chummed the waters of late-night hosts on Thursday night. The vision of Donald Trump’s disbarred lawyer singing George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone,” (a rip-off of Muddy Waters’s “Mannish Boy,” but that’s not important right now) was too surreal of a moment to ignore.

When the Fox reality competition revealed that the rainbow-colored chicken in a Jack in the Box was indeed the keynote speaker from the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference, “Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong realized that whatever they were paying him to stand there and grin wasn’t enough and walked off the set. Robin Thicke reportedly bolted, too, but did not pronounce “yeah, I’m done,” like Jeong did. Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy stayed to do some humiliating dance moves.

“Is Jared from Subway and the Zika virus next?” Jimmy Kimmel asked when talking about the incident during his opening monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” He also joked that Fox, the network that broadcasts the show, “finally got a Republican to wear a mask.” (No shade to Kimmel, but let’s remember that his own network ABC did invite former Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer on “Dancing With The Stars.”)

Jimmy Fallon had a similar gag to Kimmel’s, saying that after the reveal “the C.D.C. reinstated the mask mandate.”

Seth Meyers riffed that the often perplexed-seeming politician “was just as surprised as everyone else when they opened that box,” and, imitating his voice, said “a singing competition? I just assumed I was going to jail.”

Trevor Noah remarked of the appearance that “history was made last night because for the first time in ‘The Masked Singer’’s history, a contestant took off their mask and everyone was like, ‘No, no, put it back on, put it back on!’” He also riffed that even though Giuliani was voted off “he is about to spend the next five years claiming that he actually won.”

Previous “Masked Singer” contestants include Logan Paul, Caitlyn Jenner, Paul Anka, Bow Wow, and Honey Boo Boo. One wild show.

