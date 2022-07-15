Who do YOU hope joins Jinkx Monsoon in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ finale? [POLL]

Welp, it’s official. Jinkx Monsoon has earned enough Legendary Legend Stars to advance to the finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” Was there ever a doubt? Now, the question remains: which three former winners will join her in the four-person Lip Sync LaLaPaRUza? As of this writing, Jaida Essence Hall and Trinity the Tuck are looking the strongest as they both have three stars, compared to Jinkx’s leading four stars. Next in line with two stars apiece are Yvie Oddly, Raja, The Vivienne and Monet X Change, and then Shea Coulee trails with just a single star.

Jinkx won her first star in the second episode thanks to her knockout impersonations of Natasha Lyonne and Judy Garland in the “Snatch Game.” In the fourth episode, the “Fairytale Justice” improv challenge, Jinkx won again for playing one of the Three Little Pigs, but she didn’t receive a star because she’d been blocked by Jaida.

The Seattle queen scored her second star in the fifth week when she prevailed in the “Draguation Speeches” stand-up challenge. After a multi-week break, Jinkx claimed her next two stars back-to-back in Episode 9’s “Dance Like Drag Queen” TikTok challenge and Episode 10’s “The Kennedy Davenport Center Honors” roast challenge.

To date, Jinkx is the only person to win five challenges and earn four stars, and also the only contestant to be blocked twice by the platinum plunger (by Jaida in Episode 3 and by The Vivienne in Episode 6). Her strongest rival is Trinity, who won four challenges and scooped up three stars (due to being blocked once). The other queen with three stars, Jaida, only won two challenges but was gifted a third star from Jinkx midway through the competition.

The all-winners edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 7 launched May 20 on Paramount+ with host RuPaul Charles announcing there would be no eliminations. Instead, only the Top 4 queens with the most stars would compete in the grand finale. The winner of the Lip Sync LaLaPaRUza will earn the title of Queen Of All Queens and take home a cool $200,000 cash prize.

