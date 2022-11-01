‘Heartstopper’ breakout Joe Locke is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

On November 1 Variety exclusively announced that “Heartstopper” star Joe Locke is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 19-year-old actor is signed on to “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” which is a spinoff of the successful Disney+ limited series “WandaVision.”

Kathryn Hahn will star in “Agatha” as the title character, whom she played in “WandaVision.” She was originally known as Agnes, the nosy neighbor of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in the bizarre sitcom world they’re all trapped in. She was eventually revealed to be Agatha, a powerful witch in her own right who reveals Wanda to be the Scarlet Witch. At the end of the series, Wanda forces Agatha to revert to her Agnes persona. Hahn earned an Emmy nomination for her portrayal. It’s not clear who Locke will be playing or what the overarching story of “Coven of Chaos” will be, but we do know that Emma Caulfield Ford will also be reprising her role as townsperson Dottie.

“Heartstopper” was Locke’s first television series role. In it, he plays Charlie Spring, a teenager who was outed as gay and endures bullying from his peers before he meets rugby-playing classmate Nick (Kit Connor), and the two develop feelings for each other. The series has already been renewed for seasons two and three. Locke and Connor both received Children’s and Family Emmy nominations for their performances in the popular young adult series. The Children’s and Family Emmys are a new event, taking categories that had been presented at the Daytime Emmys and giving them their own marquee event. Watch our recent interview with Connor and Locke here.

