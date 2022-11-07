Joey Lawrence (‘The Masked Singer’ Walrus) unmasked interview: ‘You guys were guessing me in past seasons’ so ‘let’s just do this’

Two all new celebrities in disguise took to “The Masked Singer” stage for “90s Night” on Sunday, challenging Lambs for the throne and a spot in the semifinals. Despite his best efforts, Walrus was the first to be eliminated following his performance of “Two Princes” by Spin Doctors. The toothy sea creature was revealed to be actor and former teen idol Joey Lawrence.

“It was a blast,” he told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “It’s weird, because I always got blown up on Instagram that you guys were guessing that it was me in past seasons. FOX finally said, ‘Hey, you wanna come on?’ and I said ‘Sure, let’s just do this.'”

Of all the panelists, only Robin Thicke was able to correctly guess the “Blossom” star was behind the mask. “I grew up watching you on TV,” Thicke revealed. “I saw all the different shows that you went through in your career. When you released a song I was like, ‘Wow! I wanna have a video and a song like that.'”

Jenny McCarthy thought Walrus was “Party of Five” alum Scott Wolf, Ken Jeong guessed “Full House” actor John Stamos and Nicole Scherzinger went with “Saved by the Bell” star Mario Lopez.

In Walrus’ clue package, he appeared at a local mall while fans surround him screaming. He said he signed autographs there and took pictures with your mom. He said, “It all started when I tap danced on the desk of a late night talk show legend. That was just the beginning of my heartthrob origin story. Picture this – flannel shirt, leather jacket, floppy hair, a killer zip code and a catch phrase that’s still part of pop culture. But every teen idol has to grow up. So I took on new roles and introduced myself to a whole new generation of streaming fans.” Visual hints includes a musical note on a red heart, a red flannel shirt, a Polaroid picture of Walrus that said “Summer to Remember” and a cat named Jenny.

Walrus was the 12th act eliminated from Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.” His unmasking was preceded by William Shatner as Knight, Eric Idle as Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan as Panther, “The Brady Bunch” brothers as Mummies, Daymond John as Fortune Teller, Mario Cantone as Maize, Gloria Gaynor and Mermaid, Jerry Springer as Beetle and Kat Graham as Robo Girl.