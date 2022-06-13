Emmy spotlight: Why voters should give ‘Peacemaker’ and John Cena a flippin’ chance

When John Cena’s spinoff from “The Suicide Squad” was announced, fans were simultaneously intrigued and concerned about how it would all turn out. “Give peace a f***ing chance,” read the promotional ad. So on January 13, 2022, I tuned in to “Peacemaker” on HBO Max and was absolutely flabbergasted by how brilliant the end product actually was.

The comedy series follows the explosive escapades of the title character that Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn’s 2021 film. Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, is a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. Here are four reasons why Cena and “Peacemaker” are Emmy worthy.

You Should Absolutely See Him: While one of his key phrases as a WWE superstar was “You Can’t See Me,” you should absolutely watch Cena’s brilliant turn as the title character. He manages to make the crazy costume and endless one-liners look like they were destined for him. Adding the extra layer of exploring Peacemaker’s relationship with his father, played by Robert Patrick, further grounded Cena’s performance. His energy and ability to easily become the character is a joy to behold. Despite his current 100/1 odds for a nomination, don’t count Cena out as a spoiler for Best Comedy Actor. He’s currently ranked 12th in our prediction center, with 10 users and one editor predicting he will earn his first Primetime Emmy bid.

SEE James Gunn (‘Peacemaker’ creator): ‘I was excited to be sharing with the world what John Cena was truly capable of doing as a performer’

Costumes: While we’re already introduced to Cena’s now iconic costume in “The Suicide Squad,” the costuming department of “Peacemaker” continued to wow viewers with the remainder character garments. From Vigilante to White Dragon, every costume was tailored to perfection and matched to the personality of the characters. They fit right into the insanity of the comic book universe in which they live.

The Title Sequence: I imagine that at the pitch for “Peacemaker,” someone turned around and said “You know what we need? A dance sequence!” And to that person, we love you. The title credits were unexpected and became instantly iconic. Memes and GIFs emerged within hours. The Emmys should have a slot reserved for “Peacemaker” in the Best Main Title Design category. In fact, this is one bid I can’t imagine them missing.

The Power of the Pen (Writing): In a program like “Peacemaker,” the writing has to be over the top, yet polished in order to remain popular with existing fans and newcomers alike. Each episode was expertly written by James Gunn and felt like the perfect addition to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). A comedy series writing bid for “Peacemaker” should not surprise anyone, in fact, it’s well deserved. I wish that I could quote my favorite line from the show, but it’s a bit profanity laced. So here is my second favorite, “”I refuse to believe that @Pepethefrog89 is lying to me for no reason.”

In conclusion, I implore Emmy voters to “give peace a f***ing chance”…”Peacemaker” that is!

Following the stellar launch of “Peacemaker,” HBO Max has renewed the critically acclaimed and fan favorite series, written and directed by Gunn and starring Cena, for a second season. Gunn will direct and write all episodes for season two.

