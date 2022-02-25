John Mulaney ‘out’ as ‘SNL’ host after learning ‘things have changed’ backstage [WATCH]

Comedian and actor John Mulaney is set to join the Five-Timers Club on Saturday, February 26 when he hosts “SNL” for the fifth time. However, NBC’s just-released preview trailer hints his attendance might be in limbo after he learns about some shocking changes backstage. Don’t worry, it’s all in jest … we think! Watch the quirky “Saturday Night Live” video promo above.

“Hi, I’m John Mulaney and I’m hosting ‘SNL’ this week with musical guest LCD Soundsystem,” he declares at the start of the clip. Everything seems to be going according to plan at this point.

Long-serving cast member Cecily Strong smiles, “Always good to have you here, John.” But then she breaks the unfortunate news, saying, “Things have changed a little bit since you hosted last. They moved the snacks. The coffee’s worse. Oh, and the wolves are gone.”

When he hears about the wolves, Mulaney’s face falls. “What do you mean gone?” he asks. Strong repeats that the predatory canines have left the building, and he fires back, “Then I’m out!”

Mulaney storms off the stage, which prompts LCD Soundsystem‘s James Murphy to inquire if he will be okay. Strong deadpans, “No. He loved those wolves.”

After starting his career as a writer on “SNL,” he later hosted it in 2018, 2019 and twice in 2020. His appearances often feature wild musical sketches that go viral, from “Bodega Bathroom” to “Airport Sushi” to “New York Musical.” Mulaney earned a guest actor Emmy bid in ’19 for hosting the program. He is a two-time Emmy winner for writing the music and lyrics to “SNL’s” Justin Timberlake monologue and for writing “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.”

Now that NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing has concluded, the late night sketch comedy officially returns to the TV schedule on Saturday nights at 11:30 ET/ 10:30 CT/ 9:30 MT/ 8:30PT. The last new episode was a month ago (January 29) with host Willem Dafoe and musical guest Katy Perry.

Following Mulaney and LCD Soundsystem, other upcoming hosts/musical guests on “Saturday Night Live” are as follows:

March 5, 2022 — “Oscar Isaac/Charli XCX”

March 12, 2022 — #4715 “Zoe Kravitz/Rosalia”