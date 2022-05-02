John Oliver rips Ron DeSantis’s disorganized War on Disney

The primary focus of the most recent “Last Week Tonight” concerned the environment, racial injustice, and where those two issues collide. But John Oliver found time in his lead-up to lace into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his continued antagonism of Disney, one of his state’s leading economic engines.

Introducing the Republican governor as having “what can only be described as ‘Green Book’ vibes,” he explained how DeSantis, upset that Disney pushed back (belatedly) on his “Don’t Say Gay” bill, punished the company by yanking its self-governing privileges on its enormous Walt Disney World properties. (Disney runs its own power, EMT, fire department, and maintenance of the area in exchange for special taxation rules.) The governor’s radical decision to slam the brakes on this setup turns out to be not only in violation of the state’s constitution, but it may leave the surrounding counties with a tax debt of $1 billion.

In case any Floridians watching may have been concerned on how this might affect them in the purse, Oliver then cut to a clip in which a smug DeSantis (surrounded, weirdly, by children) told a crowd “don’t worry … we have everything thought out.”

Oliver quickly compared this to a frat boy having his noisy house party interrupted by police. He continued that, DeSantis’s sketchy reassurances notwithstanding, the governor’s office remains vague on details.

“One spokeswoman admitted that ‘the governor’s office does not have a written plan on how the dissolution will proceed,’” Oliver repeated, before shouting “of course it doesn’t!”

The satirist admitted that he doesn’t think it is “bad” if Disney ended up paying more taxes—“I don’t love that it might happen not through meaningful tax reform but on the whim of one right-wing dipsh-t who’s scared of gay people and doesn’t understand the First Amendment,” he said, before making a “weighing” gesture—but then compared it to other “harmful stunts” by Republican lawmakers in Texas and Los Angeles.

