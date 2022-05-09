John Oliver rips into Supreme Court over ‘horror show’ Roe vs. Wade leaked draft opinion

As expected, John Oliver addressed the Supreme Court on this weekend’s “Last Week Tonight.” He called the leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito a “horror show,” and came equipped with data showing that 25 percent of women have had an abortion, with six in 10 of those already mothers.

“Some who get abortions are survivors of rape or incest, others might need one for medical reasons, but also just to be clear, some will be seeking abortion because they f–king want one, and this is very much about them, too,” he said. “This is a fight for people’s right to have control over their bodies. It’s about bodily autonomy.”

After showing a key passage in the Alito memo—“the inescapable conclusion is that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions”—Oliver was blunt:

“Okay, but even if that were true, which by the way―f–k off―the framers probably left off the specific right to abortion because they couldn’t anticipate it being such a massive concern,” Oliver said. Then, cutting to an image of gathered American Forefathers (keyword being fathers), he added, “I don’t know why these particular individuals didn’t have abortion on the forefront of their minds. There must have been some explanation. I just can’t quite place the exact reason, but it is on the tip of my penis.”

He also showed a clip of a Texas mother of two who said she was not ready for a third child being denied access to abortion because she was six weeks and a day pregnant.

“Six weeks and a day, and she can’t get an abortion,” he said. “For most people, that is a period that’s two weeks late, and your period can be two weeks late for any number of reasons. Maybe you’re tired or traveling or you had a change in diet or exercise, or maybe you’re just dealing with the stress of living in a misogynistic theocracy run by five of the biggest weirdos in the country.”

This last statement was accompanied by an image of the five justices likely to vote with Alito, including, as he put it “Justice Beer Pong here” (Justice Brett Kavanaugh) and “Justice My Wife Helped Plan a Coup and All I Got Was No Consequences Whatsoever” (Justice Clarence Thomas). Alas, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Chief Justice John Roberts were given no whimsical Oliver appellations.

With the threat of an overturned Roe vs. Wade being a substantial issue that could very well rip the fabric of American society apart (more than it is already!), Oliver stayed on the subject for a while. He also spoke about the elections in the Philippines, addressing any potential voters in that nation with some broken Tagalog, and apologizing for his admittedly “Big Colonizer Energy.” You can check out the embed below.

