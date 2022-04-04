John Oliver smacks down O.J. Simpson for weighing in on Will Smith slap

On Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver made it clear who he thinks the general public doesn’t want to hear opinions from concerning Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: O.J. Simpson.

It started when Simpson took to his Twitter account to weigh in on The Slap.

From a loud beach bar on “the other coast” (so, likely Florida), Simpson shouted into his phone observations about the University of Delaware’s spring break schedule, thoughts on the Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and, finally, what went down at the 2022 Oscars.

“It was unfortunate,” the controversial figure said, “I think Will was wrong.” He continued, however, to say, “I understood the feeling. In my life, I’ve been through a lot of crap; I was raising two young kids, and every comedian in the country had an O.J. routine.”

He said there were times he wished he could slap a couple of those guys, but you have to accept humor.

Simpson concluded that had it been him who walloped Chris Rock, they would have given him “life without.”

He was wrong but I understand the sentiment. pic.twitter.com/aURe1pyubg — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 29, 2022

Oliver could not let this pass without comment.

“Nope, not you O.J., not you,” he said. “No one wants to hear from you on this—especially when you seem to be coming live from the COVID patio of a Señor Frog’s. You can just sit this one out. Think of this situation like a rowdy bachelorette ordering a mimosa: We want as little juice involved here as humanly possible.”

Oliver then moved on to his main segment, all about the trucking industry.

