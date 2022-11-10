‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ trailer: Keanu Reeves is thinking he’s back again

On Thursday, Lionsgate released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming fourth main installment in the long-running neo-noir action-thiller franchise “John Wick,” in the form of “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

The film serves as a direct sequel to 2019’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” and is once again set to be directed by Chad Stahelski, who previously helmed the first three entries in the franchise. It was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

In the upcoming sequel, John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But, before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful allies across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

You can watch the trailer here:

It stars Keanu Reeves in the title role alongside Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Clancy Brown, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Ian McShane.

Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee produced the project under the Thunder Road Pictures and 87North Productions banners.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Reeves would also reprise his role as John Wick in the upcoming spin-off film “Ballerina,” which began filming on November 7 in Prague, with Ana de Armas in the lead role.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is scheduled to be released in theaters by Lionsgate on March 24, 2023.

