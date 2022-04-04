Jon Batiste’s Grammy surprise makes him the first Black artist in 14 years to win Album of the Year

At the end of a Grammy night full of close races and big surprises, Jon Batiste achieved one of the biggest upsets, claiming Album of the Year for “We Are.” We had ranked him fifth in our racetrack odds behind Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”), Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (“Love for Sale“), Olivia Rodrigo (“Sour”), and H.E.R. (“Back of My Mind”). In hindsight it seems silly to be surprised since he came in with the most overall nominations (11), but in claiming top honors he becomes the first Black artist to win the category in 14 years.

It may be surprising that Black artists have had such a long Album of the Year drought given the nominations for musicians like Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., The Weeknd, Childish Gambino, Rihanna, and Frank Ocean, just to name a few from the past decade. But it’s true. The last Black winner was Herbie Hancock for “River: The Joni Letters” in 2008. Coincidentally, Batiste and Hancock were both nominated for jazz awards when they surprised us in the top category.

And that might have been one of the keys to their wins. Not the jazz nominations specifically, but their popularity across a range of fields. Grammy voters aren’t allowed to vote for winners in every single category. Besides the top four general field races where everyone can vote, Recording Academy members can only vote for 10 other awards “based on areas in which the voter is actively engaged as a peer.” So the fact that Batiste was nominated by jazz peers, classical peers, R&B peers, American roots peers, and visual media peers — all of whom were free to vote for Album of the Year — meant he probably always had the numbers on his side.

Batiste won in multiple fields too. He came away with the most trophies overall (five). Besides Album of the Year, he took home Best Music Video (“Freedom”), Best Visual Media Score (“Sour”), Best American Roots Performance (“Cry”), and Best American Roots Song (“Cry”). Would you believe these are the first Grammys Batiste has ever won? Not a bad way to start.

