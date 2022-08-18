Jonah Hill will avoid press for new film about mental health, says promo circuit makes him sick

Jonah Hill’s newest film “Stutz” will debut at unnamed fall festivals this year, but don’t expect Hill to do any press for the documentary. In an unusual move, the 38-year-old actor, director, and two-time Academy Award nominee released a statement in which he revealed that previous promotional tours for his work have led to anxiety attacks, and he’s not putting himself through that anymore.

“Stutz,” a documentary, is synopsized by the IMDb thusly: “Follow Hill and his therapist as he has candid discussions of mental health and the progressively worsening anxiety attacks related to movie promotion that have turned his dream job into a nightmare.”

In his statement, Hill said that to line up for interviews about a movie focused on how being interviewed gives him panic attacks “wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

The title “Stutz” is derived from Hill’s therapist’s name. Hill also told Deadline that he isn’t just peace-ing out of press for this project, but everything he’s got in the works, including a Netflix project called “You People,” which he co-wrote with director Kenya Barris, and in which he co-stars with Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, and Rhea Perlman.

Here is his statement in full:

“I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.

“I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with “Stutz,” I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.

“I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support.”

