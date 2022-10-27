Jonathan Pryce (‘The Crown’) would be oldest lead TV acting Golden Globe winner ever

In 2000, three-time film acting Golden Globe winner Jack Lemmon received his only TV prize from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for his work in a Showtime production of “Inherit the Wind.” At 74, he became the oldest person to ever win a lead TV acting Golden Globe, breaking the record set in 1987 by Loretta Young (“Christmas Eve”) by a margin of 324 days. Now, after holding this distinction for almost a quarter century, Lemmon may soon be displaced by newly installed “The Crown” cast member Jonathan Pryce, who turned 75 in June and is seeking this year’s Best TV Drama Actor award.

Pryce is set to appear on the final two seasons of “The Crown” as Prince Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years. The British royal family patriarch was previously played for two seasons each by Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies, the latter of whom was nominated for the Best TV Drama Actor Golden Globe in 2020. According to Gold Derby’s predictions, Pryce is currently running fourth in the category’s 2023 race, directly behind Dominic West, who has inherited the “Crown” role of Prince Charles from 2021 Golden Globe recipient Josh O’Connor.

If Pryce triumphs and thereby breaks Lemmon’s age record, he will naturally also surpass Brian Cox (73, “Succession,” 2020) as the all-time oldest Best TV Drama Actor winner. With Cox (now 76) out of the running this year and the next oldest serious contender being 72-year-old Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), the title is all set for Pryce to take. When it comes to all continuing series winners, the high-end age record holder is Michael Douglas, who was one year younger than Pryce is now when he won Best TV Comedy Actor for “The Kominsky Method” in 2019.

Factoring in supporting awards, Pryce would rank eighth on the list of oldest TV Golden Globe champions. Since 1989, John Gielgud (84, “War and Remembrance”) has been the oldest TV performer ever honored by the HFPA, with Claudette Colbert (84, “The Two Mrs. Grenvilles,” 1988) being the overall female record holder. The five other featured players who were over 75 at the time of their wins were Gregory Peck (82, “Moby Dick,” 1999), Paul Newman (80, “Empire Falls,” 2006), Maggie Smith (78, “Downton Abbey,” 2013), O Yeong-su (77, “Squid Game,” 2022) and Barbara Stanwyck (76, “The Thorn Birds,” 1984).

Over the course of its first four seasons, the HFPA has shown great favor toward “The Crown” in the form of seven Golden Globe wins from 15 nominations. Our odds indicate that it will add to its haul in its fifth year, with a third win for Best Drama Series and a fourth for Best TV Drama Actress (for Imelda Staunton, following those of Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin). If the quality of the new episodes match expectations, there is not much reason to think Pryce won’t be invited up to the Beverly Hilton stage as well.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

