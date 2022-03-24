Jordan Mailata (‘The Masked Singer’ Thingamabob) unmasked interview: ‘I was a singer before any sort of athlete’

Cyclops, Firefly and Thingamabob hit “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night, singing their hearts out in the Group A final on Fox. Ultimately it was Team Good’s Firefly that punched her ticket to the Season 7 finale. Team Bad’s Cyclops was forced to unmask first, revealing “Lost” star Jorge Garcia. Next was Team Cuddly’s Thingamabob who came up short following his performance of “Classic” by MKTO. The towering furball turned out to be NFL star Jordan Mailata from the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’ve been singing all my life,” Mailata revealed during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “I was a singer first before any sort of athlete. I played rugby in Australia and decided four years ago to try to take a dip in the other side of the water in the NFL and it ended up paying off.” Before singing his swan song, Mailata gave some advice to viewers at home. “If you want to do something, just do it.”

Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger failed to correctly guess Thingamabob’s identity. Robin thought he was another football star, J.J. Wyatt. Jenny guessed former NFL star turned talkshow host Michael Strahan. Ken was way off with actor Liam Hemsworth and Nicole wasn’t much closer, guessing former Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman.

Despite the panelists’ inability to identify Thingamabob, there were plenty of hints within his clue packages. Bulldog in Thingamabob’s package was a nod to Mailata’s rugby team in Australia, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. The eagle in his package was a clue to Mailata’s current NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles. The tackle box in Thingamabob’s package was a clue to his football position, offensive tackle.

Thingamabob was the fourth performer eliminated from Season 7. His exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram and Jorge Garcia as Cyclops. He came in second place from Group A behind Firefly. “The Masked Singer” will continue on Wednesday, March 30 with the unleashing of Group B.

