Jordan Peele shows an extended ‘Nope’ trailer at CinemaCon, but asks audience to stay quiet

No wide-release movie this summer has the hype of Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” We basically know what we’re going to get out of the next “Jurassic World,” “Top Gun,” and “Minions,” but as with “Get Out” and “Us,” Peele’s film is an original property that’s guaranteed to get creepy and weird – at least judging by the movie’s mysterious first trailer.

On day three of CinemaCon, the Las Vegas-based trade show for exhibitors and movie insiders, Peele took to the stage to offer a little more info than what was seen in the initial marketing video.

The full trailer, which is not yet available to the general public, is still intentionally vague: “Trailers will give you a taste, but we want to retain some of the mystery, so you can be satisfied going to the damn movie,” he said before letting it rip. He asked the audience to be discreet in talking about what they were about to see, but word is that, as many surmised, the story does concern an isolated movie ranch encountering beings from another planet.

The movie was shot using a mix of 65mm and IMAX formats, which no doubt made all the theater-owners do a dance in their seats, knowing that “waiting until streaming” is less of an option here. Peele also teased “new techniques that … have never been seen.”

The writer-director also made it clear he keeps an eye on online buzz, commenting that some of the theories about the movie have been “kind of close” while others have been “nonsense.”

As for the movie’s title, he said “I love titles that reflect what the audience is thinking and feeling in the theater. Especially Black audiences: We love horror, but there’s skepticism, like, ‘You’re not gonna scare me, right?’ I’m personally going to thrive on the times I hear ‘Nope!’ in our theater.”

“Nope” stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yuen. Elsewhere in the cast are Barbie Ferreira, Keith David, Donna Mills, Wrenn Schmidt (hey, if there are aliens in the movie maybe NASA gets called in and this will be a “For All Mankind” tie-in?), and Terry Notary, who usually works in motion capture suits, so one can surmise we’re gonna actually see the visitors in this thing.

Reporters in the audience reacted to the trailer enthusiastically, though added they still had “zero clue what the movie is about.”

Peele, of course, previously won an Oscar for his script to “Get Out.” Whether “Nope” puts him back in the awards conversation is a topic for another day. For now, circle July 22 on the calendar.

