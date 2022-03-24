Jorge Garcia (‘The Masked Singer’ Cyclops) unmasked interview: ‘It has really been an honor to come and play’

Cyclops, Firefly and Thingamabob stormed “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night, singing their hearts out in the Group A final on Fox. Ultimately Team Good’s resident diva reigned supreme and punched her ticket to the Season 7 finale. Team Bad’s Cyclops was forced to unmask first after receiving the fewest votes for his performance of “Flashdance (What a Feeling)” by Irene Cara. The one-eyed monster was none other than “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0” actor Jorge Garcia.

“I love this show,” Garcia expressed during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “It has really been an honor to get to come and play. Look at these hands!”

Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were all stumped by Garcia. For their final guesses, Robin said filmmaker Kevin Smith, Jenny speculated musician Zac Brown, Ken was certain it was Dave Bautista and Nicole went way out on a limb for actor Michael Keaton. Clearly all of them failed to make sense of the hints in Garcia’s clue packages.

While explaining the Statue of David in one of his clue packages, Garcia revealed, “One of my early breaks was ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ with Larry David. That job is basically what got me the audition for ‘Lost.'” The sea turtle in Cyclops’s first package was a nod to Garcia’s shows “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” being filmed in Hawaii. The lottery ticket in his third package was a clue to Garcia’s character on “Lost” winning the lottery. The comic book was a hint to his character on “Alcatraz” owning a comic book shop.

Cyclops was the third performer eliminated from Season 7. His exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier and Joe Buck as Ram. He came in third place from Group A behind Firefly and Thingamabob. “The Masked Singer” will continue on Wednesday, March 30 with the unleashing of Group B.

