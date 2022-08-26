Joseph Abdin (‘Big Brother 24’ exit interview): Kyle isn’t playing ‘a game I wanted to play…I tried to keep my moral compass in line’

Because of the Split House Twist, two separate evictions played out on “Big Brother 24” on Thursday: one indoors and one outdoors. The Dyre Fest crew outside sent Joseph Abdin packing by a vote of 2-0 over Kyle Capener. Alyssa Snider and Matthew “Turner” Turner did the honors while Head of Household Terrance Higgins looked on.

“Apparently my bromance was more intimidating than [Kyle’s] showmance,” Joseph told host Julie Chen Moonves during his exit interview. He was referring to his close friendship with Monte Taylor who was at Big Brochella inside the house this week. “That was the concern for everyone. Kyle and Alyssa were running the backyard. It was a hard battle but I might as well try.”

Joseph went into Dyre Fest completely loyal to his Leftovers alliance. Did he have any regrets about that? “No,” he responded. “Coming into this game I wanted to prove a point. It’s something I try to keep true to my core. Although it got me in this chair, I wouldn’t have done it any other way. Loyalty to some aspect can happen in this game. Although my loyalty to Kyle got me here, I’m still glad I did it.”

Now that the shock of Kyle outing the Leftovers has worn off, what does Joseph think of his gameplay? “It’s not a game I wanted to play,” Joseph said bluntly. “I took the harder route. I tried to keep some form of my moral compass in line. I should have done a better job. I should have seen it coming.” When asked if he respects Kyle’s game, the 24-year old lawyer from Florida responded, “It’s not what I would have done, and not very much, no.”

Over the past few weeks Joseph played both sides of the house and he has no problem copping to the lies he told players he voted to evict, like Indy Santos. “My loyalty was with the Leftovers,” he said. “As much as I loved Indy, we agreed as a group and as a team. That’s where we were headed.” Finally, Julie asks if there is any chance for a future romance between Joseph and Taylor Hale. “I hope she reaches out to me after this,” he said with a smile.

Preceding Joseph’s Day 51 eviction were Paloma Aguilar on Day 8, Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli on Day 16, Ameerah Jones on Day 23, Nicole Layog on Day 30, Daniel Durston on Day 37, Indy Santos on Day 44 and Jasmine Davis on Day 51. Joseph will become juror #3 and vote for the Season 24 winner on September 25.

