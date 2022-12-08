Golden Globes history in the making: Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans’) would be oldest winner ever

Forty-two years after receiving his only film acting Golden Globe nomination for “Ordinary People,” Judd Hirsch is back in the Best Supporting Actor conversation thanks to his brief yet powerful performance as Uncle Boris Schildkraut in “The Fabelmans.” If the 87-year-old does earn his overall ninth Golden Globe notice for his work in the Steven Spielberg film, he will be the third oldest performer ever recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which would put him one step away from making history as the oldest acting Golden Globe winner of all time.

The current record for oldest acting Golden Globe champion has been held since 1989 by John Gielgud. The two-time HFPA honoree was 84 years old when he won Best TV Supporting Actor for the limited series “War and Remembrance.” The only actors older than Hirsch who have ever contended in any Golden Globe category are Ernest Borgnine (90, Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor, “A Grandpa for Christmas,” 2008) and Christopher Plummer (87, Best Film Supporting Actor, “All the Money in the World,” 2018). On this list, Hirsch would surpass present third place holder Gloria Stuart (87, Best Film Supporting Actress, “Titanic,” 1998) by a margin of 105 days.

Hirsch’s potential victory would put him five years ahead of Plummer, who became the oldest Golden Globe winner for film acting by taking the 2012 supporting male prize for “Beginners.” The current high-end age record holders in the other film acting categories are Edith Evans (80, Drama Actress, “The Whisperers,” 1968), George Burns (80, Comedy/Musical Actor, “The Sunshine Boys,” 1976), Henry Fonda (76, Drama Actor, “On Golden Pond,” 1982), Peggy Ashcroft (77, Supporting Actress, “A Passage to India,” 1985), and Jessica Tandy (80, Comedy/Musical Actress, “Driving Miss Daisy,” 1990).

Evans also remains the oldest woman to ever compete for the Best Film Drama Actress Golden Globe. The remaining three lead film nominee records have, like the supporting male one, been broken within the last five years. These cases involved Judi Dench (83, Comedy/Musical Actress, “Victoria & Abdul,” 2018), Robert Redford (82, Comedy/Musical Actor, “The Old Man & the Gun,” 2019), and Anthony Hopkins (83, Drama Actor, “The Father,” 2021).

Aside from his one Best Film Supporting Actor nomination, Hirsch’s Golden Globes resume consists of seven Best TV Comedy Actor bids. He was first recognized every year from 1979 to 1983 for “Taxi” before winning for “Dear John” in 1989 and then receiving a second nomination for the latter show in 1990. The octogenarian currently ranks sixth in Gold Derby’s Best Film Supporting Actor predictions, with his competitors including frontrunner Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and his own “Fabelmans” costar, Paul Dano.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.