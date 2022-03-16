Judi Dench: How long is each of her Oscar-nominated performances?

In 1998, 63-year-old Judi Dench earned her first Oscar nomination for her performance in “Mrs. Brown,” which made her the fifth oldest first-time Best Actress contender up to that point. That same year, 87-year-old supporting hopeful Gloria Stuart (“Titanic”) set a still-intact oldest female nominee record that Dench just came within 161 days of breaking by landing a featured bid this year for “Belfast.”

This marks Dench’s eighth career nomination, which makes her one of the six most-recognized actresses in Oscars history alongside Glenn Close and Geraldine Page and behind Meryl Streep (21), Katharine Hepburn (12), and Bette Davis (11). She has one past win to her name for her notoriously brief turn in “Shakespeare in Love” (1999). Pulling off a second supporting victory would make her the third actress to do so, after Shelley Winters (“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 1960 and “A Patch of Blue,” 1966) and Dianne Wiest (“Hannah and Her Sisters,” 1987 and “Bullets Over Broadway,” 1995).

This is Dench’s third supporting outing. In terms of screen time, her average for her featured roles is 11 minutes and seven seconds (or 10.05% of the respective films). Her five lead performances that merited academy recognition average out to 48 minutes and 53 seconds (or 50.33%).

Check out our gallery and screen time analysis of Dench’s eight Oscar-nominated performances, and be sure to tune in to the 94th Academy Awards, airing Sunday, March 27 on ABC.

