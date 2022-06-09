Judy Garland tribute: ‘When she sang a song, she lived it’

Everything is coming up Judy Garland this year because the beloved performer was born a century ago on June 10th. TCM is making Garland its “Star of the Month” and the Criterion Channel is offering its own retrospective. Warner Archive is releasing three of her films on Blu-Ray: 1941’s “Ziegfeld Girl”; 1942’s “For Me and My Gal” and 1945’s “The Clock.” There are many celebrations taking place around the country in honor of her centennial including at the Judy Garland Museum in her hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery where Garland is now buried. And there’s even a new perfume — “Judy-A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato” — that will be unveiled at a birthday gala in Los Angeles.

I don’t know about you, but I converted to “Judy-ism” at the age of five when I first saw her beloved 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz” on TV. And six decades later I still adore her songs and films such as 1954’s “A Star is Born”; 1944’s “Meet Me in St. Louis”; 1945’s “The Clock”; and 1948’s “The Pirate” and “Easter Parade.” When she died of an accidental barbiturate overdose in 1969 less than two weeks after her 47th birthday, I was one of the legions of fans who couldn’t believe the sad news.

But I don’t want to talk about the painful aspects of her life that have been chronicled ad nauseum in various books, movie and documentaries. I want to shine the spotlight on the joy she brought and continues to bring to millions of people.

Her son Joey Luft told me in a 2014 L.A. Times chat about a theater piece he was doing on his mother: “I don’t want to talk about the bad things. That isn’t what my mom was about. She was performer. She was a mother. She loved people. She was the most caring person.” He recalled watching a hockey game with his big sister Lorna and his mom in her bedroom. “My mom was kind of tired and she looked kind of frustrated. I said, ‘How do you feel?’ She looks at us, walks over to the TV and she goes ‘How do I feel? See that hockey game? You know the puck? That’s how I feel.’ And she walks off. Then we started laughing.”

Over the years at the L.A. Times, I’ve also had the opportunity to also talk to co-workers, film historians and other musician about what made Garland so unforgettable. Here are excerpts from these interviews:

Margaret O’Brien also recalled Garland’s sense of humor. O’Brien played Garland’s baby sister Tootie in Vincente Minnelli’s beloved 1944 Technicolor musical, “Meet Me in St. Louis.” O’Brien, who was just seven when the film was released, won a juvenile Oscar for her enchanting performance. “What most people don’t realize is that she had a wonderful sense of humor. She was happy person deep down. She loved playing with us kids. She would play jump rope with us.”

And sometimes get her diminutive O’Brien into trouble especially in the haunting sequence where Garland sings the poignant “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” as O’Brien silently cried. But Garland kept making it difficult for O’Brien. “She was making me laugh before the scene. It was a very happy time for her because she was going with Vincent.” The filmmaker, whom Garland would marry in 1945, didn’t overwork the actress. “She got a lot of rest on the movie set,” said O’Brien. “She was on time. She was very happy. She looked beautiful in the movie.

Michael Feinstein, the Grammy nominee singer/conductor and founder of the Great American Songbook Foundation, noted that when Garland sang a song, “she lived it. She approached her songs with an intensity that was unusual in her time because many singers who were vocal soloists were band singers who did more homogenized presentations of songs.”

Great American Songbook pianist and historian Richard Glazier explained that Garland’s appeal is multi-generational. “She speaks to all of us. When she sings, even when you watch her in the movies or on television, you feel like she’s singing to you personally. That she feels your pain, that she reaches down into your heart and touches you in a very personal way.”

Movie music historian/author Richard Barrios saw “The Wizard of Oz” on television when he was five, cried at the end of the film and continues to do every time he sees the masterpiece. It’s the sentiment of the piece that gets to him-“whatever home is, whatever the thing is that you belong to called home. It’s the one thing that matters the most. Of course, without Garlands sincerity-that’s the word I think of most with her-that wouldn’t have counted for anything.”

Film historian and author Karie Bible, who leads the walking tour of Hollywood Forever, believes Garland is “for all time. I have had people walk in [to the Judy Garland Pavilion], even young people who weren’t remotely alive when she was, start crying. I think Judy just moves them so much. ‘The Wizard of Oz” mean so much to so many people. I had one guy walk in [to the Pavilion] and just start singing ‘Over Rainbow’ at the top of his lungs. Judy reached out across every race, every demographic. She reached out to everybody and touched everybody.”

