How double nominee Julia Garner can make history at the Golden Globes

Julia Garner is the only actor this year with two Golden Globe nominations, having gotten in for her three-time Emmy-winning turn on “Ozark” and her Emmy-nominated performance on “Inventing Anna.” She wouldn’t be the first person to win two Globes in one night, but she would be the first to win both for TV.

Four performers — all women — have taken home bookend Globes in the same ceremony: Sigourney Weaver (“Working Girl”; “Gorillas in the Mist,” 1988), Joan Plowright (“Enchanted April,” 1991; “Stalin”), Helen Mirren (“The Queen,” 2006; “Elizabeth I”) and Kate Winslet (“The Reader”; “Revolutionary Road,” 2008). Weaver’s and Winslet’s victories were in film, while Plowright’s and Mirren’s pairs were across film and TV.

Currently, Garner is not favored to convert either of her nominations into gold. In the new Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress category, she is in fourth place for “Ozark,” trailing Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”) and Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), with Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”) behind her in fifth. While Garner has three Emmys for her fan-favorite portrayal of Ruth Langmore, this is just her second Globe nomination. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has also never been obsessed with “Ozark,” which has yet to win a Globe, and it doesn’t always want to play catchup with Emmy favorites either (see: Julia Louis-Dreyfus never winning a Globe for “Veep”). But if voters do feel like they owe Garner one, this is the last time they can honor her for “Ozark.”

Garner is also in fourth place in the Best Limited/TV Movie Actress race for accent-fueled work as Anna Sorokin/Anna Delvey on “Inventing Anna.” The actress may have a tougher time winning this one as her bid is the Netflix hit’s only nomination and it usually helps if your show is nominated as well. “Ozark,” on the other hand, has two other nominations, including Best Drama Series. Two of Garner’s Emmy rivals lead the way, Emmy champ Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) and Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”), whose shows are up for Best Limited Series as well. Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”) is in third and “Gaslit’s” Julia Roberts is in fifth.

Two wins is a very tall order when you’re not the front-runner in either category, but the HFPA sometimes tosses in curveballs, so don’t count out Garner completely to be the VIP in at least one.

