Julia Garner (‘Ozark’): 3rd Emmy win in category would tie her with Ellen Corby (‘The Waltons’)

If Julia Garner (“Ozark”) ends up winning a third Emmy this year in the Best Drama Supporting Actress category after her victories in 2019 and ’20, she would be tied with Ellen Corby (“The Waltons”), who won thrice in 1973, ’75 and ’76. Together, Garner and Corby would then share the second place position in the category, behind only Nancy Marchand (“Lou Grant”), who claimed a leading four trophies in 1978, ’80, ’81 and ’82.

Currently there are eight women who have two wins apiece in this Emmy race: Kristy McNichol (“Family”), Bonnie Bartlett (“St. Elsewhere”), Allison Janney (“The West Wing”), Tyne Daly (“Christy” and “Judging Amy”), Blythe Danner (“Huff”), Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”), Maggie Smith (“Downton Abbey”) and Garner. A couple of notes here: Janney later won two more trophies for “The West Wing” as a lead actress, and Smith claimed a prior statuette for “Downton Abbey” when it was classified as a limited series.

On the final season of Netflix’s “Ozark,” which was split into two parts, Garner truly sank her teeth into the role of curly-haired honey badger Ruth Langmore. (WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!) Mid-season, Ruth was dealt a personal blow when her loving cousin Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan) and his new wife/heroine manufacturer Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery) were both gunned down after their wedding by Javier “Javi” Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera), the unhinged nephew of the Mexican drug cartel leader. Ruth decided to take matters into her own hands and she murdered Javi in cold blood.

Javi’s mother, Camila Elizondro (Verónica Falcón), then made it her mission to find out who killed her boy, which eventually led her to Ruth. “I’m not sorry,” Ruth declared when Camila confronted her in the series finale. “Your son was a murdering bitch. And now I know where he got it from.” Camila raised her gun, but didn’t fire. “Well, are you gonna f***ing do this s*** or what?!” Ruth demanded to know. That’s when Camila pulled the trigger, killing Ruth instantly. Watch the “Ozark” clip below.

Altogether, Corby earned five nominations for playing Grandma Esther Walton on “The Waltons” (1973-77), followed by a single guest star nomination (1978). She was also a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee for “I Remember Mama” (1948). At the time, Corby’s three Emmy wins were the most in this category. But her record didn’t last long as Marchand surpassed her in 1982. Marchand’s five bids in this category for “Lou Grant” (1978-82) were later added to when she earned back-to-back nominations for “The Sopranos” (1999 and ’00), the latter of which was posthumously.

Garner is so far undefeated at the Emmys, winning for “Ozark” on both of her bids (2019 and 2020). In addition to her chances of earning a third (and final) Emmy for the show this year, she could also be a double nominee for Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” as Best Movie/Limited Actress, in which she plays fake heiress Anna “Delvey” Sorokin. Currently, according to Gold Derby odds, Garner is in second place to win for “Ozark” (behind only Sarah Snook of “Succession”) and fourth place to win for “Inventing Anna” (behind Amanda Seyfried of “The Dropout,” Margaret Qualley of “Maid” and Jessica Chastain of “Scenes from a Marriage”).

