Julia Garner (‘Ozark,’ ‘Inventing Anna’) could become youngest person to earn 2 solo SAG Award nominations in same year

With individual notices for “Ozark” and “Inventing Anna” and an ensemble bid for the former likely coming her way, Julia Garner is poised to pick up more Screen Actors Guild Award nominations in 2023 than any other performer. Being singled out for her turns on both Netflix series would not only make the 28-year-old the ninth dual TV contender in SAG Awards history, but also the youngest person in general to ever be individually nominated by the guild for multiple performances at once.

Garner’s work as the morally complex criminal Ruth Langmore on “Ozark” has already brought her two SAG Award nominations each for Best TV Drama Ensemble and Best TV Drama Actress (2019 and 2021). According to Gold Derby’s predictions, she is effectively running fifth in both races this year, with “The Crown” cast and its new star, Imelda Staunton, being the respective frontrunners. Garner is faring better on our Best TV Movie/Mini Actress list, with her portrayal of notorious scammer Anna Sorokin on “Inventing Anna” putting her in third place behind Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) and Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”).

The low-end age record for performers who have concurrently received multiple solo SAG Award bids is held by Emma Stone, who was 30 when she was nominated for both Best Film Supporting Actress (“The Favourite”) and Best TV Movie/Mini Actress (“Maniac”) in 2019. In terms of those whose dual notices came exclusively for TV roles, the youngest is Sean Hayes (32), whose 2003 Best TV Comedy Actor win for “Will & Grace” was accompanied by a bid for the telefilm “Martin and Lewis.”

The only other men in said TV group are Richard Dreyfuss (2002 – Drama: “The Education of Max Bickford”; Movie/Mini: “The Day Reagan Was Shot”) and Sterling K. Brown (2017 – Drama: “This Is Us”; Movie/Mini: “The People v. O. J. Simpson”). Garner would be the sixth female entrant on the list, after Cicely Tyson (1995 – Drama: “Sweet Justice”; Movie/Mini: “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All”), Sela Ward (1996 – Drama: “Sisters”; Movie/Mini: “Almost Golden”), Sally Field (2001 – Drama: “ER”; Movie/Mini: “David Copperfield”), Patricia Heaton (2005 – Comedy: “Everybody Loves Raymond”; Movie/Mini: “The Goodbye Girl”) and Betty White (2012 – Comedy: “Hot in Cleveland”; Movie/Mini: “The Lost Valentine”).

Having lost on her past solo bids to Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) and Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) and on her ensemble ones to the casts of “This Is Us” and “The Crown,” Garner has yet to snag a SAG Award trophy, but things may go differently if she is given three simultaneous shots at a win.

Nominations for the 29th SAG Awards will be announced on Wednesday, January 11 with the ceremony following on Sunday, February 26. The event is expected to be televised, although the organization has yet to partner with a new network after reaching the end of their decades-long deal with TNT and TBS.

