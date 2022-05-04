‘Julia’ scores Season 2 renewal from HBO Max

On Wednesday, HBO Max renewed the comedy series “Julia” for a second season. The series, which debuted on March 31 on HBO Max, concludes its first season on May 5.

As HBO Max noted in its press release, “Julia” “is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.”

The first season stars Sarah Lancashire as the titular chef, alongside David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, and Brittany Bradford.

“Julia Child tends to make people happy. In a bleak world, she is a welcome balm. Making this show has done the same for us. Working with our cast – with Sarah and David – our production team, writers, directors and editors, who have become our friends, makes us happy. In the language of Julia, it feeds our souls. The genuine love and care that HBO Max has shown for our show has been overwhelming. They allowed us to tell the simple story of a group of remarkable, oddball, passionate people, who joyfully live their lives to the fullest. That we get to keep them alive for another season makes us the happiest of all, and we are already hard at work,” executive producers Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb said in a statement.

HBO Max’s Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey added, “Through her masterful performance, Sarah Lancashire welcomed us into the life of Julia Child, a trailblazer who, among her many accomplishments, redefined the possibilities of public television and, in turn, brought French cuisine and culture into American living rooms. We are grateful to our creative team, led by Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb, and talented cast who entranced us all with an endless helping of warmth and charm. ‘Julia’ is the perfect show for this moment and we look forward to serving more in season two.”

“Julia’ is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment. Chris Keyser (“The Society”) serves as showrunner, as well as executive producer alongside creator Daniel Goldfarb. Erwin Stoff (“Edge of Tomorrow”) of 3 Arts Entertainment, Kimberly Carver, Charles McDougall and Erica Lipez also executive produce. Todd Schulkin is a Consulting Producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

