Julia Roberts stars the hype machine for ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ her rom-com return

“Ticket to Paradise,” a forthcoming romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney (plus Billie Lourd, Kaitlin Dever, and Lucas Bravo) is exactly the type of movie people always talk about missing. The cross-generational, Bali-set romp is for grown-ups, it isn’t based on anything, and its budget at least could be small. (While there may not be Top Gun-like airplanes zooming around, these are stars who draw top dollar; who knows what the true budget is.)

In an effort to get audiences to recognize just how big a deal this thing is, Roberts is banging the drum well in advance of its late October (New York Film Festival?) release. Speaking with The New York Times to promote her new Starz series “Gaslit,” she said that she hasn’t been avoiding rom-coms for (gosh, has it been this long?) 20 years, it’s just that there haven’t been any offers.

“If I had read something that I thought was that ‘Notting Hill’ level of writing or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ level of madcap fun, I would do it,” she said. “Ticket To Paradise,” written and directed by Ol Parker, broke the dry spell, she added.

She also said that she felt it would only work with Clooney opposite her and, “lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we are both able to do it, and off we went.”

The duo has worked together several times before. Most memorably was in “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Ocean’s Twelve,” and there was also the not-so-well-received “Money Monster.” Clooney directed Roberts in “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” and he and his partner Grant Heslov were producers on “August: Osage County.”

Reflecting on the muscles used to make a film like this, she said “I love to laugh and be funny. You get into that mode of those endorphins going off when you’re clever and people going, ‘Oh!’ Then that becomes this automatic thing where you’re always thinking in terms of creating fun.” I suspect that hearing Roberts say something like this, with her warm smile and endearing eyes, makes more sense than when reading it.

“Ticket To Paradise” is Ol Parker’s first film as director since “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” As a screenwriter, we have him to thank for both the first and second best exotic marigold hotels.

The new film is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner (among others) of Working Title films. As producers, they’ve got seven Best Picture nominees under their belt, with “Elizabeth,” “Atonement,” “Frost/Nixon,” “Les Misérables,” “The Theory of Everything,” and “The Darkest Hours.” You can add a lot more, like “Fargo,” “A Serious Man,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral” if you include them as executive producers, plus they can boast other awards heavy hitters like “Billy Elliot,” “Notting Hill,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” “United 93,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” and 2005’s “Pride & Prejudice.” They are also responsible for “Cats,” so let’s not totally bank on this one yet.

