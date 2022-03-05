Reminder: Jung Ho-yeon was snubbed at Critics Choice Awards, so who will win instead?

If the Critics Choice Awards could have a do-over on their nominations, we have a feeling they’d want to recognize Jung Ho-yeon. The “Squid Game” scene-stealer just delivered a major water cooler moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when she became the first person to ever win her category for a non-English language performance. But with the Korean model/actress strangely snubbed by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, who will win the critics’ Best Drama Actress prize?

According to Gold Derby racetrack odds, Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) is far and away the front-runner with overwhelming 10/3 odds. Following her are Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”), Katja Herbers (“Evil”) and Chiara Aurelia (“Cruel Summer”). The Critics Choice Awards will air live on March 13, 2022 on CW and TBS.

Jung stars as Kang Sae-byeok on the Netflix mega hit, an introverted pickpocket who hopes to win the grand prize in order to extract her parents from North Korea. Although she is initially overlooked by her co-players due to her youthful, unassuming attitude, she proves herself a cunning and agile competitor as she survives game after game. Even though Jung wasn’t recognized individually at the Critics Choice Awards, “Squid Game” did earn bids for drama series, international series and drama actor (fellow SAG Award winner Lee Jung-jae).

One of the reasons Rodriguez is so high in our racetrack odds is that she just won the Golden Globe for playing house mother Blanca on the Ryan Murphy-produced drama series about LGBTQ+ ballroom culture in the 1990s. However, her speech didn’t happen as the Globes were essentially “canceled” this year. Thus, a Critics Choice victory for the openly transgender actress would be a historic — and worthy — TV moment the voters may not want to pass up. This marks Rodriguez’s second nomination from the BTJA.

The final season of “Pose” aired last year on FX and wound up winning Emmys for hairstyling, makeup and costumes. The drama also scored acting bids for Rodriguez (her first) and Billy Porter (his third). In the series finale, Blanca struggles to save the life of her friend Pray Tell (Porter), whose health is deteriorating due to complications with HIV/AIDS. In a flash-forward, Blanca, now a successful nurse, returns to the ballroom where she is honored with Legendary status, and then she gives advice to a struggling mother in a full-circle final scene.

As for Rodriguez’s co-nominees, Baranski is now a four-time Critics Choice contender for “The Good Fight” (she was also previously cited for “The Good Wife” and “The Big Bang Theory”), Aduba is a prior two-time champ for “Orange is the New Black” and “Mrs. America,” and Lynskey, Herbers and Aurelia are all first-time nominees with the group.

