‘Jurassic World Dominion’ first reactions: Critics take on dinosaurs one final (?) time

Critics got their first look at “Jurassic World Dominion” on Monday night, and while official reviews are embargoed, there were apparently no dive-bombing pterodactyls to yoink the phones from their hands. Reactions went direct to Twitter, and it’s fair to say the response was mixed.

Scott “Movie” Mantz, often one of the more upbeat and rah-rah boosters of popcorn cinema, was unimpressed:

It pains me to say this, but I did NOT like #JurassicWorldDominion — the story was convoluted & all over the place, and it didn’t feel special. There’s no magic or heart to it, and it doesn’t capture the awe-inspiring feeling of the original at all. Not sure who it’s even for. pic.twitter.com/WjhVJaY9Nv — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) June 7, 2022

Io9’s critic used a GIF from the original to express his sentiment.

My review of Jurassic World Dominion: pic.twitter.com/KtBFOTyG7L — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 7, 2022

Here are a few more pans:

#JurassicWorldDominion is a jumbled nightmare. Sloppy, contrived, enervating. A butt-numbing 147 minutes of bland, shrieky mayhem that arouses no fear, wonderment, excitement. A grab-bag of generic action setpieces huddling together for warmth. Eches of Emmerich's GODZILLA. — Witney Seibold 💗💜💙 (@WitneySeibold) June 7, 2022

#JURASSICWORLDDOMINION is dire. A jumbled farrago of Bond, Fast & Furious and Bourne tropes loosely cemented together with perfunctory dinosaur action. (Full review not available as it’s embargoed until tomorrow — despite many overseas notices already up.) pic.twitter.com/9pkwRbZrZZ — 🥃Donald Clarke🎥 (@DonaldClarke63) June 7, 2022

#JurassicWorldDominion is absolutely terrible. It’s like a bunch of hot shots brainstormed dino-centric theme park rides & put them into a movie. Bugs are more prominent than dinosaurs. A misfire on all fronts with bankrupt ethics. Save your hard earned. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) June 7, 2022

#JurassicWorldDominion = BAD. It ignores the premise it should’ve had from the start, instead synthetically engineering 2 entirely different, uninteresting & hollow stories that it struggles to connect. Some effects look polished, some ropey. Worst of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/0xbyUR6O9d — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 7, 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion is easily one of the stupidest movies I’ve ever seen. — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) June 7, 2022

“Bringing no joy” seemed to be a recurring theme.

It brings me no joy to report that #JurassicWorldDominion is a MASSIVE disappointment. While the film does feature some incredible dinosaur sequences and it is great to see the original cast back on the big screen, the film fails to deliver on what the previous films promise. pic.twitter.com/AsGoqMsrSf — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 7, 2022

Slate’s Sam Adams maybe had the most cutting take, reflecting on the career of “Dominion”’s director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow.

Colin Trevorrow’s most important contribution to film culture is the Brad Bird quote about recommending him for Jurassic World because he “reminds me of me” — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) June 7, 2022

Not everyone dismissed the movie, of course. Most of the positive responses came from seeing Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum together again. Nostalgia will always pull a few strings.

#jurassicworlddominion is a big, roaring fun adventure. The dinosaurs are bigger and better than ever. It's non-stop Dinosaur action. And Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill's return hit the nostalgic spots. I just love them. pic.twitter.com/Z7kvy3SkpO — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) June 7, 2022

There’s also the tactic of having extremely managed expectations.

Let’s be clear…it doesn’t matter what I say about #JurassicWorldDominion – it's going to make so much money. It defies logic. It's a movie where things just happen and people know things "because" – smoke a joint, go drunk and have the time of your life. Nostalgia on overdrive. pic.twitter.com/eD7hViPYSd — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) June 7, 2022

At least Erik Davis, who works at Fandango, came out of it having a good time.

GOOD NEWS: #JurassicWorldDominion is my favorite film of the new Jurassic trilogy. It’s stuffed w/ thrilling dinosaur encounters & lots more Jeff Goldblum, but it’s also got a great balance of creepy & inventive scenarios w/ some choice nods to what came before. A solid finale. pic.twitter.com/G6bMCDUecL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 7, 2022

Despite this muted reception, the film will likely still go on to big returns at the box office. It has already opened in some markets, like South Korea, where it is doing well. It will likely knock Top Gun: Maverick out of the sky this weekend, even if audiences are responding with more gusto to the Tom Cruise picture. There have already been some gripes that part six in the dino trilogy will knock Maverick out of many IMAX screens this weekend.

