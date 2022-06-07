‘Jurassic World Dominion’ first reactions: Critics take on dinosaurs one final (?) time

Critics got their first look at “Jurassic World Dominion” on Monday night, and while official reviews are embargoed, there were apparently no dive-bombing pterodactyls to yoink the phones from their hands. Reactions went direct to Twitter, and it’s fair to say the response was mixed.

Scott “Movie” Mantz, often one of the more upbeat and rah-rah boosters of popcorn cinema, was unimpressed:

Io9’s critic used a GIF from the original to express his sentiment.

Here are a few more pans:

“Bringing no joy” seemed to be a recurring theme.

Slate’s Sam Adams maybe had the most cutting take, reflecting on the career of “Dominion”’s director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow.

Not everyone dismissed the movie, of course. Most of the positive responses came from seeing Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum together again. Nostalgia will always pull a few strings.

There’s also the tactic of having extremely managed expectations.

At least Erik Davis, who works at Fandango, came out of it having a good time.

Despite this muted reception, the film will likely still go on to big returns at the box office. It has already opened in some markets, like South Korea, where it is doing well. It will likely knock Top Gun: Maverick out of the sky this weekend, even if audiences are responding with more gusto to the Tom Cruise picture. There have already been some gripes that part six in the dino trilogy will knock Maverick out of many IMAX screens this weekend. 

