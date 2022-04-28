Watch the explosive trailer for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

On Thursday, Universal Pictures released the second full-length trailer for “Jurassic World Dominion,” which sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg of Amblin Entertainment. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer.

The third film in the “Jurassic World” trilogy and the supposed final film in the “Jurassic” franchise as a whole, “Dominion” is set “four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.”

Joining the “Jurassic” team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the “Dominion” screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote “Jurassic World” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Mamoudou Athie, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Sam Neill, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong.

“Jurassic World Dominion” is scheduled to be released in theaters by Universal Pictures on June 10, 2022.

