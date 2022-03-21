Justin Bieber is a Grammys underdog, but here’s how he could win a lot more than we think

Justin Bieber is the second most nominated artist at the Grammys this year with eight noms. He is only behind Jon Batiste (11 noms) and tied with Doja Cat and H.E.R. As such, you would expect Bieber to be the front-runner in at least one of the categories he’s in. Based on Gold Derby odds, though, Bieber is expected to leave empty handed come April 3. However, don’t lose hope, Beliebers.

Out of the Pop Vocal Album nominees, “Justice” has a few advantages that make it a legitimate threat to win. First, it has multiple hits, something very common in Pop Vocal Album winners (look at last year’s “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa). “Justice’s” hits were also in heavy rotation on pop radio, which could mean his album is one of the most listened to among the nominees.

What also helps Bieber is the fact that his album has arguably the widest range of sounds and styles among the nominees. While albums like “Sour” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish can be mellower and more downbeat, and “Planet Her” by Doja Cat is very much the opposite, “Justice” finds a sweet balance, shown in the contrast between his nominated hits “Lonely” and “Peaches,” songs that also span from pop to R&B. So perhaps the downbeat pop albums could split votes, while Doja Cat’s upbeat music could limit the range of her support resulting in a Bieber upset.

But besides Pop Vocal Album, Bieber could score a win for “Peaches.” The song was one of the few nominees to get a genre nomination (Best R&B Performance), both general field categories (Record and Song of the Year), and Best Music Video. This extra nomination could mean “Peaches” has wide-ranging support among voters, especially with Bieber being nominated in both pop and R&B, and being a past winner in the country and dance/electronic fields. While Silk Sonic‘s “Leave the Door Open” seems decisively out front for Best R&B Performance, watch out for Bieber to pull a surprise win, especially if voters want to spread the wealth, as well as honor “Peaches” featured artist Giveon‘s big year in 2021 (he also had a major hit with “Heartbreak Anniversary”).

Does Bieber have a chance anywhere else? Well, general field wins might be a bit harder to achieve, but with his cross-genre support he could ultimately have the last laugh. To win in the general field, it helps to have clear, widespread support from voters representing multiple genres in the academy. Since Bieber has been nominated in four different genres, it’s safe to assume he can garner some votes from those and perhaps other fields. It might also help Bieber that he’s one of the nominees with the longest careers (he’s still only 28, but he’s been at it for more than a decade), which could mean some voters will simply default to him as a familiar artist if they’re not sold yet on a certain Lil Nas X or Olivia Rodrigo.

We will find out soon if Bieber will score a win or if he will leave empty-handed. If he does lose all eight of his noms, he will tie Rihanna (2017), Kanye West (2017) and Jay-Z (2018) as the second biggest shutout in one night (Paul McCartney leads with nine lost nominations in 1966). However, Grammy voters spread the wealth last year, with big stars like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift all leaving with one award each. So perhaps voters won’t want to let the Biebs go without honoring one of his biggest years ever.

