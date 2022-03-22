Justice for ‘Unbelievable’: Kaitlyn Dever can avenge her Emmy snub with a nomination for ‘Dopesick’

After getting snubbed for her work on Netflix’s “Unbelievable” in 2020, Kaitlyn Dever has another chance at striking Emmy gold thanks to her performance on another limited series, Hulu’s “Dopesick” — one for which she absolutely deserves to be recognized by the television academy.

Based on Beth Macy‘s acclaimed nonfiction book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America,” the eight-part series takes a look at the deadly opioid epidemic that has crippled America since the 1990s. It paints an empathetic portrait of the men and women most affected by it while documenting the crimes of the Sackler family’s company Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin. Dever plays Betsy Mallum, a teenage coal miner living in rural Virginia who is prescribed OxyContin by her doctor (Michael Keaton) after hurting her back during a mining accident.

Like as rape survivor Marie Adler on “Unbelievable,” Dever gives an emotionally bruising performance as Betsy on “Dopesick.” Though her life certainly isn’t without hardship to begin with, being a closeted lesbian who has to endure a homophobic family and having to prove herself as a woman working in a male-dominated field, Betsy starts out as someone who has plans for her life and adores her job. But her inability to come out to her parents (Ray McKinnon and Mare Winningham) drives a wedge between her and her girlfriend Grace (Cleopatra Coleman), who suggests they move to a gay-friendly town in Arizona. Impeccably embodying the disquiet this inner conflict causes, Dever is heartbreaking when Betsy does come out to her religious parents, who initially make every effort to turn a blind eye to their daughter’s truth.

SEE ‘Dopesicks’s’ Barry Levinson on creating ‘a sense of drama, but not melodrama’

But once Betsy, like other victims of OxyContin addiction, innocently trusts her doctor after her accident, her life, including her relationship with Grace, is indefinitely ruined. Dever does a remarkable job portraying her character’s descent into addiction, playing everything from the short-lived relief that the pills offer to the abject torture that is undergoing an opioid withdrawal to utter perfection. It’s painful to watch the hope of recovery fade from the actor’s face as Betsy, stuck inside a body that no longer feels like her own, gradually resigns to her predicament. She loses her battle with addiction when she overdoses on heroin in the penultimate episode — a devastating conclusion to Betsy’s story that lingers with you long afterwards and makes Dever’s heartrending performance one you can’t easily shake.

Because of that, it’s perhaps no surprise that Dever has already earned nominations for her work, including from the Critics Choice Awards, where she fell to Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”). It’s true that she’s now missing a nom from the same precursor that also overlooked her for “Unbelievable” en route to the Emmys, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, but circumstances are different this time around. While she was a co-lead on “Unbelievable,” she’s a true supporting actor on “Dopesick” who was always going to have a tougher time breaking into the SAG Awards’ sole actress category for limited series and TV movies. Plus, the fact that Keaton — unlike Toni Collette, who was “Unbelievable’s” only SAG Award nom in 2020 — won his category for “Dopesick” is a sign that the show as a whole at least has support from actors. And Keaton’s SAG Award victory comes alongside other guild citations for “Dopesick,” including two from the Directors Guild of America Awards, which notably shut out “Unbelievable.” Since both “Dopesick” and Keaton are now heading into the Emmys as the forecasted frontrunners in the series and actor categories, respectively, per our early combined Emmy odds, it is reasonable to believe that Dever, who arguably steals the show, could come along for the ride.

As of this writing, Dever is in third place in our odds for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress, behind only Coolidge and Andie MacDowell (“Maid”). Rounding out the predicted lineup are Ellen Burstyn (“The First Lady”), Connie Britton (“The White Lotus”) and Florence Pugh (“Hawkeye”).

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Emmy odds for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?