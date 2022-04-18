‘The Flight Attendant’ star Kaley Cuoco was ‘gutted’ when she was passed over for a part in ‘Knives Out 2’

Something we rarely hear from successful actors—and it’s something common folks like you and I might most relate to—is how they feel when they think they’ve landed a new gig only to be told, “no thank you.” Kaley Cuoco, in a recent cover story interview with Glamour magazine, confessed she was all but certain a role in Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” sequel was hers, only to discover Kate Hudson won the part instead.

“I was so convinced,” she admitted, about joining the ensemble that ultimately included Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, and others. “[M]y bags were packed for Greece,” she continued, “and then I didn’t get it. I was so devastated. And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it. I cried and I cried all night long. And it went to Kate, who’s great.”

The Emmy Award nominee, currently promoting Season 2 of the surprise hit “The Flight Attendant” and also in the recording booth for “Harley Quinn” on HBO Max, soon thereafter was sent the hot script for “Meet Cute,” with Pete Davidson attached. In a funk she said, “I don’t want to read anything. I suck. No one wants me.”

She then did get that role, which she recognizes she would never have had time to do if she was romping around the Aegean with the former 007 in Rian Johnson’s big-budget Netflix production. But still, the rejection stung. “I was gutted over that. And that’s when I thought I was on fire, like, I’m for sure getting that. And they were like, ‘No, we’re going to go with Kate,’” she said, bringing the topic up again.

“I was thinking I was hot sh-t: I’m going to be with Daniel Craig. This is amazing,” she reflected, before adding, “maybe I’ll get to audition for the third one.”

