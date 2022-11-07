Karla Cruz Godoy plans to ‘sneakily influence’ the game in ‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene [WATCH]

We’re two episodes into the individual portion of the game on “Survivor 43” and, with the jury starting to take form with the next elimination, the frontrunners to win must start padding their résumé with big moves. Karla Cruz Godoy is going about building her list of accomplishments a bit differently than one might expect–by “sneakily influence” the other players. Watch the full deleted scene of her “master plan” above.

In the current format of “Survivor,” there are a ton of advantages and idols floating around the game that put players in positions of power. The game-changing tools like Steal-a-Vote, Knowledge Is Power and immunity idols undoubtedly make players a target for elimination, but it takes knowing who has them in order to strike at the right person. Karla is one of the few this season that has managed to keep her advantage a secret from everyone else.

SEE ‘Survivor’ most days played: Which 19 castaways hold the record?

But in order to maintain her secret, she must also ensure that as the players in the game dwindle down that no one even suspects she has an advantage. And so, in the deleted scene we see her proactively feed false information to Mike Gabler with the sole intent of throwing him off her scent. She describes the strategy as having influence other players by making them believe that they’re the ones controlling the narrative when in actuality it is her.

As evident in the clip, Gabler begins the conversation with Karla by asking her what he can do to help her. That already puts Karla in a position of power because he feels indebted to her, but instead of asking a favor of him, she continues to allow him to think he’s directing a conversation about the immunity idols that came from assembling the tribal beads. That is the idol that Karla has, but in asking questions of it and giving misleading information to Gabler she leads him to say with certainty that Lindsay Carmine (eliminated weeks ago) must have found the Coco tribe’s idol and been sent home with it.

Knowing that Gabler has been one of the most loose-lipped players in the game, Karla has now put false information in the game that will, with any luck for her, keep everyone from even considering that she has the Coco hidden idol. So long as they don’t think she has one, she will be able to maximize the power of the idol to use it at the right moment so save herself. Not only will the use of the idol be a moment to put on her résumé, but so will moments like this where she misdirected players to keep suspicion off of her.

Do you think Karla’s master plan to “sneakily influence” the game is going to work? And if so, what chance does she have to become the season’s sole survivor?

