Kat Graham (‘The Masked Singer’ Robo Girl) unmasked interview: ‘This is an amazing opportunity’

Two all new celebrities in disguise took to “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night, challenging Robo Girl for her crown. Despite her best efforts, the reigning queen was dethroned by a trio of Lambs after she belted out “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen. The metallic diva was revealed to be “Vampire Diaries” star Kat Graham.

Graham looked over at host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview and revealed, “This man has known me since I was 14.” Cannon didn’t know his friend was beneath the mask, but he did admit, “I knew it was someone that I know because you were so playful.”

“This is an amazing opportunity,” Graham said. “Thank you guys so much.” Nobody felt more blindsided than panelist Nicole Scherzinger, who is a personal friend of Graham’s and recently spent time with her. “I feel so stupid, Nick!” Scherzinger screamed. None of the panelists knew Graham was Robo Girl. Nicole guessed Liza Koshy, Robin Thicke said Keke Palmer, Jenny McCarthy thought she was Shay Mitchell and Ken Jeong was certain Robo Girl was Sydney Sweeney.

In Robo Girl’s clue package she said last week’s Battle Royale was totally surreal for her. Beating the Mermaid still does not compute. Gloria Gaynor is a legend and it feels euphoric to have won her crown in Gaynor’s presence. In her honor, Robo Girl was determined to survive against two new challengers. She planned to put up her firewall and keep this crown under lockdown. Visual hints in the clue package included: Two jars of honey, a name tag reading “HELLO my name is STAGE NAME,” sheet music with two “B” notes written on it and a photo of Lindsay Lohan.

Robo Girl was the 11th act eliminated from Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.” Her unmasking was preceded by William Shatner as Knight, Eric Idle as Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan as Panther, “The Brady Bunch” brothers as Mummies, Daymond John as Fortune Teller, Mario Cantone as Maize , Gloria Gaynor and Mermaid and Jerry Springer as Beetle.