Kate McKinnon, Chris Rock are YOUR top picks to host 2022 Emmys on NBC [POLL RESULTS]

Live from the Emmy Awards it’s … Kate McKinnon? The “Saturday Night Live” and “Joe vs. Carole” star is your top pick to host the 2022 Emmys on NBC, according to a recent Gold Derby poll. McKinnon came in with a whopping 42% of the vote, far ahead of your second place contender, Chris Rock, at 11%. Scroll down for the complete poll results.

McKinnon is a two-time Emmy winner for Best Comedy Supporting Actress for “SNL” (2016 and 2017), thanks in large part to her impersonations of political figures like Hillary Clinton. She’s been nominated a whopping eight times for NBC’s late night sketch comedy series — that’s just two shy of the record of 10 bids in this category, shared by Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) and Loretta Swit (“M*A*S*H”).

The last time NBC produced the Emmys was 2018, and McKinnon came out on stage (along with her “SNL” scene partner Alec Baldwin, who portrayed Donald Trump) to introduce a special celebration of Betty White. “[She’s] the greatest of all time,” McKinnon declared about the comedy legend. Watch the uplifting Emmys flashback video below.

SEE Emmy Experts slugfest: Our very chaotic first set of 2022 predictions [WATCH]

Rock has been in the news lately thanks to being on the receiving end of Will Smith‘s slap at the 2022 Oscars. If it’s viewership ratings the Emmys are interested in, surely hiring Rock to emcee TV’s biggest night would bring in lots of extra eyeballs, right? The stand-up comedian and former “SNL” star has hosted the Oscars twice (2005 and 2016), but has never presided over the Emmy Awards. Now would be the perfect time, especially since he hasn’t yet made an official public statement about #slapgate.

Typically the four broadcast networks (NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox) that take turns airing the Emmys hire one of their in-house stars or talk show hosts as the master of ceremonies. Hosts throughout the past decade include Cedric the Entertainer (2021), Jimmy Kimmel (2020, 2016, 2012), Michael Che & Colin Jost (2018), Stephen Colbert (2017), Andy Samberg (2015), Seth Meyers (2014) and Neil Patrick Harris (2013, 2009). Missing from that list? Estrogen.

Indeed, the last woman to host the Emmys was Jane Lynch (2011) back at the height of “Glee.” Apparently Emmy fans think it’s high time for another female to preside over the ceremony, as McKinnon received overwhelming support in our poll.

In case you’re wondering, here are the complete Emmy host poll results:

42% –Kate McKinnon

11% — Chris Rock

8% — Kenan Thompson

6% — Dwayne Johnson

6% — Kelly Clarkson & Snoop Dogg

6% — Jane Lynch

Less than 5% — Michael Che & Colin Jost, Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin, Jimmy Fallon, Pete Davidson, “No Host”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?