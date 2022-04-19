Kate Walsh returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in May 5 episode: ‘It’s like I never left’ [WATCH]

When “Grey’s Anatomy” returns with an all-new episode on May 5, a familiar face will be doing rounds at the hospital: Kate Walsh‘s Addison Montgomery. Titled “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” this is the third episode of Season 18 to feature Addison after her two well-received appearances last October. Before that, the neonatal surgeon hadn’t been seen on ABC’s long-running medical drama since 2012.

In ABC’s preview trailer (watch above), Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) angers her sisters Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) when she informs them of her decision to leave Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to conduct research at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Cue the entrance of Addison, who proclaims, “Well, well, how far the mighty have fallen.” It’s likely Addison is visiting her old digs to assist with the doctor shortage that’s been a prevalent storyline throughout the season.

SEE Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on tonight?

Later in the promo video, Addison smiles, “Meredith Grey pissing people off, it’s like I never left!” Meredith responds with honest laughter, suggesting there is no animosity between these two fierce women who once were at each other’s throats over Dr. McDreamy, aka Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

Walsh first appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” in the Season 1 finale in 2005 as a surprise foil to Meredith and Derek’s burgeoning relationship. “You must be the woman who’s been screwing my husband,” Addison told Meredith the very first time they met (watch below).

Walsh soon became a popular figure on the show, appearing as a series regular in Seasons 2 and 3 before leaving to star in her own spin-off, “Private Practice,” which ran from 2007 to 2013 on ABC. She sporadically popped up a special guest star on “Grey’s” until 2012 as the two shows engaged in several crossover events.

ABC recently renewed “Grey’s Anatomy” for a 19th season, which is expected to premiere in September 2022. “Grey’s” originally premiered as a mid-season replacement on March 27, 2005, making it the network’s longest-running primetime scripted series ever. As of this writing, there are only three original cast members still on the show: Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey and James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber.