Kate Winslet just tied 2 SAG Awards records with her win for ‘Mare of Easttown’

Kate Winslet (virtually) presented the Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, but that’s not the only thing linking them. Winslet also won her second award for limited series/TV movie actress for “Mare of Easttown,” putting her in a tiny group of two-time winners that includes Mirren herself.

Winslet is now the fourth woman to win the category twice after after Mirren (“Elizabeth I,” “Phil Spector”) Alfre Woodard (“The Piano Lesson,” “Miss Evers’ Boys”) and Queen Latifah (“Life Support,” “Bessie”). Her first victory came 10 years ago for another HBO series, “Mildred Pierce.” No one has won more. The win also puts Winslet into an even more exclusive club with Latifah: They both now have a perfect 2-for-2 record in the category. (Woodard has had three nominations while Mirren owns a category-leading five.)

Fresh off her Emmy win for “Mare of Easttown,” Winslet was widely expected to pick up the SAG Award, sitting comfortably atop the odds through the nominations and winner phases, over Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Margaret Qualley (“Maid”), Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”) and her “Mare” mom Jean Smart. “Mare” also was the most nominated limited series of the night with four nominations for Winslet, Smart, Evan Peters and perhaps most improbably, stunt ensemble.

This is Winslet’s fourth career SAG Award. She has two film supporting actress statuettes for “Sense and Sensibility” (1995) and “The Reader” (2008), making her the only person to have won that category twice.

