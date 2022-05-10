Katharine Hepburn: The wit and wisdom of Oscar’s reigning queen

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, GoldDerby may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Katharine Hepburn was crowned four times as Best Actress by Oscar voters, thus she reigns (as of this writing) as the biggest winner of Hollywood’s top award. Officially, that makes her Oscar’s queen. This week is her birthday, so it’s a good time to give her the bow she deserves from award nuts like us. Having been born on May 12, 1907, she was a still a feisty firebrand at age 96 when she died

And all four victories were in the lead actress category – that’s remarkable. One triumph was for a performance that I pompously declare to reign (in a tight tie with Gloria Swanson in “Sunset Blvd.”) as the greatest screen turn in cinema history: it was Hepburn’s truly regal portrayal of Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine in the greatest movie ever made: “The Lion in Winter” (1968). Her other three wins were for “Morning Glory” (1933), “On Golden Pond” (1981) and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967). “Dinner” was her only film that she claimed she never watched. The reason: her dearest pal (and rumored lover – a relationship pooh-poohed by some modern historians) died during the last days of filming. All four of her Oscars are now on public display at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C.

I get to say haughty proclamations around here at Gold Derby because I’m the landlord. In addition to being this site’s editor, president and founder, I’m the author of Variety’s books on Oscars, Emmys and Grammys. And oh, yeah – and I own one of the world’s largest personal collections of historic showbiz awards, too, including some Hepburn items.

Hepburn pretended she didn’t care about Oscar. The golden boy’s biggest winner never attended an Oscar ceremony as a nominee, but she was a liar. She cared. When her estate came up for sale at Sotheby’s in 2004, I was shocked to discover that she was a longtime dues-paying member of the academy and that she kept her then-record number (12) of her nomination certificates (nearly all once formally mounted on wooden plaques by the academy) at her townhouse in Manhattan. In an amusing display of dubious modesty, she kept the Oscars on a shelf in the closet by the front door of her family home in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. That way, whenever guests arrived, she could say, “Oh, just hang your jackets in the closet by the front door,” then she listened for their screams when guests suddenly had an abrupt introduction to her golden boys.

At her auction, I purchased two of her academy membership cards and her nomination plaques for “Suddenly, Last Summer” and “The Rainmaker.” I put in lots of bids for her “Lion in Winter” certificate, but the price spun out of control and, alas, I had to drop out.