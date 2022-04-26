‘I’m triggered!’ Katy Perry requires ‘extra hour of therapy’ after awkward John Mayer moment on ‘American Idol’ [VIDEO]

“Who’s gonna pay for my extra hour of therapy?” Katy Perry asked on the April 25 episode of “American Idol” after her former John Mayer relationship was brought up on live television. (Watch the video below.) To recap, it was “Judges’ Song Contest” night on “Idol,” which meant Katy, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan chose songs for the Top 11 singers to perform. After each contestant picked a song and performed it on the big stage, they had to guess which of the three judges was the one who suggested it. Country crooner Noah Thompson performed Mayer’s “Heartbreak Warfare,” which was actually chosen by Luke. But Noah thought it was Katy who picked the song.

“Noah, I feel like maybe you should Wikipedia me,” Katy deadpanned as her fellow judges laughed beside her.

“That’s a big no?” Noah asked her, unaware that Katy and John had dated from 2012 to 2015. “A big no?”

Host Ryan Seacrest tried to fill the uncomfortable silence by announcing, “What she’s trying to say is it wouldn’t, well …” but he got cut off.

Katy interjected, “It’s a great song. I can’t talk anymore!” She then shouted, “I’m triggered!” and dropped to the floor, hiding behind the judges’ desk. She even threw out a chip bag for an audience member to catch.

Ryan told the young singer, “We’ll explain later, Noah.”

.@KatyPerry reacting to a contestant singing a John Mayer song on American Idol: “I feel like you should Wikipedia me” pic.twitter.com/U2OMrXg9Yh — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) April 26, 2022

While Lionel and Luke gave their critiques of the song, Katy remained in silence until she finally told Noah, “Honestly, you sounded great. It’s a great song. He’s a great artist. You’re a great artist. The fact that you keep on challenging yourself to grow in the moment is brilliant. You’re surprising us. You couldn’t do [my song suggestion] John Denver ’cause that was a little bit obvious. Good for you, man.”

Katy Perry and John Mayer dated soon after her divorce to Russell Brand in 2012. They were together for three years until they broke up in 2015. A year later, Katy started dating Orlando Bloom in 2016 and they got engaged in 2019. The happy couple had a baby in 2020 named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The Top 11 singers of “American Idol” 2022 are: Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, Jay, Fritz Hager, Nicolina, Christian Guardino, Lady K, Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker and Tristen Gressett. Only one will go on to join the “American Idol” winners list in the season finale.

